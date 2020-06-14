Manipulating The Masses: Edward Bernays & Why The System Needs Your Compliance

You are being controlled. You are being manipulated. You are being brainwashed. If you are still stuck believing that your vote counts and choosing sides is “moral” in a system set up against you from day one, the propaganda has worked.
In this video, we look at the ideas of Edward Bernays, nephew of Sigmund Freud, and a pioneering mind behind the field of public relations and modern propaganda – particularly his ideas on how group psychology, and the illusion of choice, can be used to manipulate the masses.
This is all about dividing and conquering. While we argue about which political puppet is less evil than the other, they wreak havoc on us and destroy everything in their path for power, fame, and wealth.
If you want to make the best change, reject the system, the entire system, and refuse to vote. The task of any control system, therefore, is to maintain the facade of political choice and central to this is “the people’s right to vote,” writes Ben O’Hanlon for Medium.
The easiest way to divide people is through political theater. This is going to be a tough red pill for people to swallow…
It literally doesn’t matter who you vote for. If your vote actually mattered, it would have already been made illegal.
“Let us control the money of a nation, and we care not who makes its laws.” – A “maxim” of the House of Rothschilds.
This isn’t an astonishing or groundbreaking statement. On some visceral level, we all understand this. So why then, is it so easy to divide people into political groups so a small handful of other people can rule over them? Basically, propaganda – the illusion of choice keeps people stuck believing they are free to decide when it really doesn’t matter much anyway. You don’t get to vote for the people behind the scenes that make all the decisions anyway, only the puppet whose face will be attached to those decisions.
Voting provides a corrupt system with legitimacy, regardless of who you vote for. It implies that you consent to the outcome because you participated even if you wanted the other guy to win. The use of dividing people into political parties is not new, but the desire to break free from them and the ruling class. in general, is.
There is something being concocted in the dens of power, far beyond the public eye, and it doesn’t bode well for the future of this country.
Anytime you have an entire nation so mesmerized by political theater and public spectacle that they are oblivious to all else, you’d better beware. –John W. Whitehead
Voting is nothing more than an illusion of choice. It’s akin to slave putting a piece of paper in a box that asks the master to be free. It doesn’t work that way. Figure out the difference between right and wrong, and one of the first things that happen is a refusal to vote for the lesser of two evils…which is still evil, by the way. Because any master who thinks they own anyone else is evil and all politicians think they own you to some degree.
Besides, how do you know who won? The mainstream media tells you, right? And they are so honest, just, and trustworthy, and would NEVER do what they are told…oh, wait. Yeah, it’s that insane.
Americans Are Too “Idiotic To See How Enslaved They Are” Even As the Gates of Hell Open Up
Trump bent immediately to the will of the deep state. Like a twig in the wind.
It’s time to be honest about that. The people never had a champion in the ring.
Let us talk no more of “democracy,” or of “voting”. Of course, that is hard to accept and acknowledge, because it is so devastating to the delusions that hold individuals together from day to day.
Many people may not even be capable of holding the thought or notion that they might oppose or stop it. Most Americans are now literally numb to the actions of its own government, the lives it is destroying and the lies it is working for.
The candidates and the creatures of the state who have willingly lied and deceived the people while looking them in the eye (and pretending to have good reasons) are recklessly and wantonly jeopardizing the world in a way that that hasn’t been seen since the cold war. –SHTFPlan, April 13, 2017
“None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
If you are being honest with yourself, you would surely know by now that you don’t require a ruler, a master, or an authoritarian to make decisions for you. It’s time we begin to own ourselves and reject the power-hungry politicians will to rule over us all. People seem to be getting increasingly angry at those who are trying to wake them up and free them from the mental chains they’ve put on themselves. I see this as a sign that the system’s propaganda has worked, but only on those easy to control from the start.
The last time that I voted was in 2016, and I do not plan on voting until drastic changes have taken place. I do not think that America will recover for at lesst 100 years, because the majority of Americans are evil, corrupt, rotten, selfish, spoiled, and power hungry monsters, that are obsessed with controlling other people. COVID lockdowns have shown how eager average people are to forcefully seize control and start acting like dictators of other people’s lives, witnessed by those anxious to impose their will on others, just in a sick power play, over which the “victor” gains nothing at all. With reports of store clerks assuming command and control of ailses, products, and anything else, in their moment of glory for which they gain nothing at all, other than the perception of being a desperate power hungry loser inflicting their misery on others, which for some insane and sadistic reason, they percieve in their shallow little minds as a victory. That is not attributed to everyone that works in retail stores, but these everday Nazis sadistically enjoy inflicting misery on their victims in other areas too, like utility companies, and in the government sector in particular. They are sick. It is really pathetic.
Andrea Iravani
See, Shake Shack employee/(s) poison cops shakes with bleach and they wound up in the hospital! Sadistic! Everyday Nazis that can’t be trusted to be in charge of anything, including a shake machine! They permeate all walks of life in this insane, sadistic, evil, Nazi country!
https://sputniknews.com/us/202006161079626682-attempted-murder-nyc-policemens-suspected-poisoning-infuriates-netizens/
Andrea Iravani
#EposeBillGatesDay
#InvestigateBillGates
For those who have not had their accounts seized or shut down by over-anxious, eager everyday Nazis, here is a petition create by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to investigate Bill Gates for his vaccination program:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/bill-gates-and-the-depopulation-agenda-robert-f-kennedy-junior-calls-for-an-investigation/5710021
Andrea Iravani
Right or left…take your pick.
Cuz there’s nothing in the middle of the road but yellow lines and dead armadillos…
Gee Wally…is what Eddie says true? Is the president a puppet?
That’s right Beav. But don’t tell mom and dad. They still believe he’s a great man.
Twenty-two House of Representative Republican members announced that they would not be seeking re-election. I do not recall such a large number of one party or the other simultaneously announcing their resignation from office for a particular election year. Most of the retiring Republicans announced their resignations in the summer of 2019.
Andrea Iravani
Atlanta Wendy’s:
Watch this before the Leftist Commie Control Freak Monopoly Tyrant Tech Nanny bans the video.
Leftist Commie AntiAmericans NEVER like the truth.
ALL MEDIA IS LIES.
Go to Youtube.
* * * * Video Title: “Rayshard Brooks shooting police bodycam footage from Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta”
Watch video.
Is this video what Media reported?
Is this what Internet sites reported?
Is this what Politician dirtbags stated?
Answer: NO-NO-and NO. Media ALWAYS Lies.
Cancel your cable TV.
Everything Media “report” is just like this situation. LIES.
Unplug from media.
Unplug from ALL politics.
Tend you garden-livestock.
Clean your weapons. Reload ammo. Reload more ammo.
Excercise and get into top physical condition.
Be prepared to tend to your own business.
No one will help you. No one. Seattle and Minneapolis showed you politicians and police will stand by and allow criminal thugs to destroy-loot-burn-riot.
What has Trump done? Nothing. He allowed leftist commies to allow Seattle to have a “war lord”.
You are on your own people.
– – – – – – – – – – – – –
The BLM Seattle protests have turned the Capitol Hill Area into a commune and many of these protesters are wishing for communism. Maybe these individuals have never lived in communes, refered to by other as housing projects, the projects, public housing, and other examples of communal living like prisons, nursing homes, and orphanages. It pretty much seems to be the overwhelming consensus of all who have had the misfortune of those experiences, did not like the community experience, or the frugality, and government or provider rationing associated with communism. I don’t know if they happen to think that they can have some other form of communism that they would enjoy, like maybe the other cult groups that have practiced communism like Charles Manson, or the Branch Dividiens. Maybe they ought to investigate how long people had to wait for a new refrigerator in the USSR, and if they are willing to have the government determine where they will live and work, as well as their children. There is really not very much freedom under communism, and the majority of communists were unhappy under communism or socialism, or, investigate The Third Reich under Adolph Hitler, and see how little freedom those individuals had. If you think that you can have freedom and communism, or freedom and socialism, history will prove you wrong.
Just keep up the protests to take the heat off of your Wall Street sponsors, like JPM, the Ford Foundation, Nike, Sorros, and others! Hey, you must all be pretty rich by now, since the Ford Foundation granted $100 million to BLM! Did you get your fair share? That is just Ford, not sure how much JP Morgan donated, but they sure as hell appreciate the fact that nobody is protesting Wall Street Looters that walked off with $6.5 trillion!
Andrea Iravani
I agree, Andrea. Freedom of action is the greatest thing and it only comes from fighting for it.
I think we will see more of the ‘autonomous’ zones as the uprising grows. But equally we will see supplies to these places get cut off. Truck drivers and others will refuse to go there.
I have studied these events from a sociological and psychological basis as well as formed strategies for taking them down. They quickly degenerate into zones occupied by criminals. Hardened criminals, drug gangs, sex traffickers etc., quickly overwhelm the idealists and institute a rule by force. What happens then in these places is complete abuse of women for sex. Rape, sex trafficking etc. becomes the economy and way of life. Ironically in the end it is women who suffer the most in these ‘free’ zones.
The US military is going to have to grow a set and confront these places to bring back rule of law. So, yeah, ditch the gay sex club vibe, the golfing and body building competitions, and get back to being a military again.
Thank you Frank Thoughts! Very interesting to hear the conclusions that you have reached on the “free” zones. Charles Manson and the Branch Dividians certainly support your conclusions! David Khoresh suddenly demanded that men living on the Mount Carmel complex stop having sex with their wives, granting him alone access to sex with women because he believed that he was Jesus, and wanted to create more holy beings. Khoresh also was involved in pedophelia, sexually assaulting young girls on the Branch Dividian Complex.
Andrea Iravani
I can’t breathe (choking on the BLM lies)
Just a quick summary of the black lives extinguished by black people that nobody is protesting about
1994: In just 100 days in 1994, some 800000 people were slaughtered in Rwanda by ethnic Hutu extremists. Most American blacks could not find Rwanda on a map let alone tell you what happened there.
1998: The Second Congo War began in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in August 1998. By 2008, the war and its aftermath had caused 5.4 million deaths. Most American blacks could not find the Congo on a map let alone tell you what happened there.
2010: As of March 2017, around 7% of Haiti’s population (around 800,665 people) have been affected with cholera, and 9,480 Haitians have died. Latest epidemiological report by WHO in 2018 indicate a total of 812,586 cases of cholera in Haiti since October 2010, resulting in 9,606 deaths. Most American blacks could not tell you which organisation killed those people (the UN).
2013: In 2013 the United Nations (UN) estimated that up to 300,000 people had been killed during the genocide. Most American blacks could not find Sudan on a map let alone tell you what happened there.
Over the past 10 years, 163 people have died in or following police custody in England and Wales, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) – the body responsible for police complaints. Death in custody is the term for anybody who dies while in the custody of the state – this could include while being detained by a police officer or while being held as a prisoner in a police station.
Of the deaths in the last 10 years:
* 140 were white
* 13 were black
* 10 were from other minority ethnic groups.
So, 150 non-blacks die in police custody compared to just 13 blacks!
It goes on. Blacks are not the new victims but the new protected race. Do research and you quickly discover the reason violent blacks come into contact with police is because they are violent, living areas with high rates of violent crime and are violent when approached by police (just like the guy killed in Atlanta: who steals a weapon from a police officer and then attacks him with it!! And expects to live doing that??!!). Don’t even get me started on quantity of rapes black on white versus white on black.
Frank Thoughts,
Those are very true statements, in addition to the BLM movement failing to address black on black murders in America which are extremely high, and the fact that it is now oretty much a coporate astro-turf psy-op used to change the news cycle, however, I think that the issues that have lended credibility to their assertion that blacks are targeted by law enforcement have come from Giulanni and Bloomberg with stop and frisk. Being stopped and frisked simply on looking suspicious, whatever that is supposed to entail has not been defined, and Bloomberg himself has stated that he wished that even more black people were stopped and frisked. What do they mean by suspicious? I have seen many people that I am suspicious of, but have never felt entitled to search them in order to reduce my suspicions. That is the problem. These gestapo nazi policies have always traditionally initially been imolemented on marginalized populations, like prison populations, the “mentally ill”, those with cognitive disabilities, minority groups, or the elderly, and then
are eventually implemented on the entire population. It is also true that there are far more whites than blacks killed by police, but, it is a question as to whether these shootings were justified, if someone pulled a gun on a cop, that could be considered justified, but if the cop was raping the guys wife, pulling a gun on the cop would be considered justified.
Andrea Iravani
Frank Thoughts,
Those are very true statements, in addition to the BLM movement failing to address black on black murders in America which are extremely high, and the fact that it is now pretty much a corporate astro-turf psy-op used to change the news cycle, however, I think that the issues that have lended credibility to their assertion that blacks are targeted by law enforcement have come from Giulanni and Bloomberg with stop and frisk. Being stopped and frisked simply on looking suspicious, whatever that is supposed to entail has not been defined, and Bloomberg himself has stated that he wished that even more black people were stopped and frisked. What do they mean by suspicious? I have seen many people that I am suspicious of, but have never felt entitled to search them in order to reduce my suspicions. That is the problem. These gestapo nazi policies have always traditionally initially been implemented on marginalized populations, like prison populations, the “mentally ill”, those with cognitive disabilities, minority groups, or the elderly, and then
are eventually implemented on the entire population. It is also true that there are far more whites than blacks killed by police, but, it is a question as to whether these shootings were justified, if someone pulled a gun on a cop, that could be considered justified, but if the cop was raping the guys wife, pulling a gun on the cop would be considered justified.
Andrea Iravani
Don’t agree.
Better to get a solid majority behind Bugs Bunny or Pepe the Frog or George Jetson than not vote at all.
Let’s say that everyone except for 3 people un the US refuses to vote. Those 3 people will control the outcome of the election. Those that sit home will have to accept the outcome, or take up arms.
We know no one has an appetite to fight, so the results is the same.
YouTube Video:
“Rayshard Brooks shooting police bodycam footage from Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta”
Above is information.
Note: Below is bit of rant.
No Police officer has EVER even ONE time treated me as well as they treated the man in the video. I have had very limited interactions. But the Police have been rude-bully-violent-they lied-they accused-asked the same questions DOZENS of times-filed false charges-lied. Would not take, “No consent.” as answer.
Not once has any cop ANYWHERE treated me as well as the interaction with the idiot in the video that CHOSE to “play stupid games.”
I am not whining with post, Just stating FACTS of personal experience.
How did Police treat me? I am not black. No criminal record of any kind. Served ths country. Wife served this country. I have served this nation to the best of my ability, love God, Love family, work hard, pay the politician criminals tax mony that they then pointlessly throw away. How was I treated by Police? “White privilage”?
I have been Beaten. Tortured. Threatened. Abused. Bullied. Guns pointed to my head. Guns pointed in my face. Slammed to the ground. Witnessed Jailers Intentionally murdered innocent inmates. (Inmates were NOT black.) Once jailed, I recieved: No bail. No phone call. No lawyer. Held for days. Dissappeared. Rights violated on EVERY level. Jailers murderd people.
I am not black. Just a simple minor traffic infringement will get you ALL of the above in your “changed” AMERIKKA. This has NOTHING to do with race. Police treated me like that because I politely refused to consent to a search without a warrant. They never did search my property. But Police wanted to teach me a lesson because I asserted my God Give Constitutional rights.
You are considered the ENEMY by the thugs in uniform.
Politicians and Police HATE you. Especially if you are a hard working honest person. Race has NOTHING to do with it.
But If you make choices like the man in the video. That is why the black man is dead. Bad choices. “If you play stupid games, You get stupid prizes.”
If heavily Armed Police uniformed violent thugs with NO Accountability for their criminal actions have the drop on me. Have the numbers. I put my hands up. They still beat me up and all the above occured, and more abuses.
But I am alive. Didn’t get shot. Survived, barely
When I get pulled over I Call immediately someone who cares, so I don’t get dissappeared again by Police. I have lawyer, bail, already set up on speed dial in cell phone. I put hands on wheel. Never reach for a damn thing. Never.
In above incident I mentioned. I had NOTHING of interest that a search would have produced. Nothing. Did Police teach me lesson? Yes. I learned what thugs in uniform they are. I learned that the Police are not racist. They are just thugs that are never held accountable. Violent bullies. They HATE the American people.
* I will NEVER consent to any search.
* I will NEVER cooperate in any manner with any “official”.
* I keep my mouth shut. Polite. But firm. I say nothing except, ” I would like to have my lawyer present before answering any questions.”
And if I drive/walk by an officer that is has a problem with a situation. I just keep going. Not my problem. I don’t watch. Don’t video. Don’t speak. Don’t help. I leave immediatly.
YouTube Video:
Title: “Don’t Talk to the Police”
Watch it. Save your life.
The BLM movement is a response to a government that no longer believes that it is supposed to respect the rights of others, and to a lawless group of rulers that do not abide by the constitution, which is the supreme law of the land and has clearly defined the rights of others in the constitution, which includes its amendments, which are not only expected to be observed and upheld by the government, but by all, including corporations and individuals. Now a lawless element has seized control, and has engaged in lawless anhiliation and public and private property destruction which includes looting, arson, and vandalism. The sponsors of the BLM movement are Wall Street and Wall Street corporations, including Wendy’s resaurant, which was set on fire in Atlanta. Obviously, the protesters are in the dark as to the organizers financiers. The military has stated that it would consider it unthinkable to use military force against the civilian population, because of the Posse Comitatus Act, which is an about face on military policy during the college anti-war protests over the Vietnam war, when the Nixon administration used the military to stop the anti-war protests at three universities, resulting in the deaths of college students.
America is in a state of war and lawlessness, and if the government was not engaging in lawlessness itself, there would not be any protests, and there would not be any support for the protests with the general population, or their corporate sponsors, and corporate media, and the DNC. It cannot be dismissed that many of the corporate sponsors, the corporate media, and the DNC, are guilty of this lawlessness themselves. All of the aforementioned have knowingly supported a senile candidate out of thirty-two potential candidates that ran in the DNC primary. Is this an admission by these individuals and organizations that the president is oficially a puppet or a stuffed suit and has been since 1992 in the Goldman Sachs invisible coup? Trump was opposed to the Trans Pacific Partnership that Wall Street and the corporations were pushing Obama to get congress to approve without reading it. While Trump has proven that he has basically done more for Israelis and Saudis than he has for Americans, that may be the issue at stake that would allow Agenda 21 to go through.
The DNC and corporations also likely insisted on a senile candidate because they could then push the Clinton Foundation pay to play corporate and foreign country deals through without suspicion.
Think about it. Trump has completely ended corporate taxes. The largest corporations do not pay a single penny in taxes. Wall Street has been supported by Trump and his Plunge Protection Team at the Treasury, and with over $6 trillion in bailouts, without prosecution for corruption of the DNC, Wall Street, or corporations. The other issue that they all hate Trump over is taxing hedge funds and carried interest. We know that those individuals really do not give a damn about Black, White, Asian, or Hispanic lives by the legislation that they have supported. Talk is cheap. Actions matter.
This is not endorsement of Trump, but I do know that they really do not care about his abrasive nature, because if they did, it sure as hell would not be Joe Biden who they would be supporting, because Joe Biden has a history of abrasively attacking his critics, like calling them lying dog faced pony soldiers, for example. There have been many other abrasive attacks by Joe Biden as well, and he also happens to be a male chauvanist that sexually assaults women.
Something smells rotten in America!
Andrea Iravani
My Illusion of Choice Caricature of two Austrian politicians
Hundreds of Italians were murdered by cops during our Bloody War on Beer. It was shoot first and ask questions later. If those brutal assassins couldn’t prevent Americans from brewing and drinking huge kegs of beer how will today’s Police Officers prevent losers like George Floyd from using tiny packets of dope?
The Devil’s war against God’s Free Will has been raging for eons.
While we might not have the right to “choose masters for our neighbors”, many of those neighbors certainly have this intent for us. That’s specifically why they vote. My vote may be almost completely meaningless in the big scheme, but at least it negates someone else’s attempt to choose MY “master”.
Additionally, while there is no outward “message” conveyed by not voting other than of apathy, inwardly, it’s a subliminal concession to one’s self of having given up hope, not unlike the depressed person who foregoes personal hygiene, because “what’s the use?” I believe this is what the “don’t vote” camp fosters. But what is actually accomplished by literally doing NOTHING?
It probably goes without saying, “I don’t vote[rs]” are also almost exclusively on the conservative end of the spectrum. Liberals literally have dead people voting, while a contingent of conservative voters has been convinced to “play” dead. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer would be proud.
For me, unless and until I have truly given up hope for something better, and as meaningless as my vote may actually be — even if it’s purely ceremonial — I will continue to vote every opportunity I get, and conservatively for at least the rest of my life.
Brown, well-stated great points. I have a similar take on things.
Many folks in our country have handicapped their thinking with drugs & alcohol. They get into this mentally lazy mindset that approaches all problems with a “who cares” attitude. The few things they try to analyze rarely get sufficient attention to details & repercussions to reveal a good solution. These folks can clear their heads if they give their bodies enough time to remove the pollution.
Brown,
Unfortunately, only a Republican or a Democrat currently stands a chance of being elected to office for the majority of seats up for election. Both parties are completely corrupt and guilty of treason, bribery and high crimes. I cannot support anyone in either of those parties with a clear conscience, because the recent history over the past few decades of repeated abuses, and increasing tyranny, treason, bribery, and high crimes has gotten to the point of someone claimng that they are a member of the mafia, but are not a criminal themselves and just hitched a ride with an organized crime ring, just for the thrill of it. Even those who have good voting records on civil liberty issues or foreign intervention and war, have failed to bring corruption charges against those who have voted for treasonous bills, and they really ought to be tried for treason for even attempting to pass these confessions of treason, bribery, and high crimes through, because they are not laws, since they are in direct violation of the constitution, regardless of what corrupt judges have said.
Andrea Iravani