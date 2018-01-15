WW3 ALERT: US Military Silently Prepares For Nuclear War With North Korea
Officers and troops across the country in the United States military are quietly preparing for a war with the hermit kingdom of North Korea. As quietly as possible, the increase in military exercises suggests a renewed focus on getting the country’s military prepared for what could be on the horizon with North Korea.
From Ft. Bragg in North Carolina, where last month a mix of 48 Apache gunships and Chinook cargo helicopters took off in an exercise that practiced moving troops and equipment under live artillery fire to assault targets; to the skies above Nevada, where 119 soldiers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division parachuted out of C-17 military cargo planes under the cover of darkness in an exercise that simulated a foreign invasion, the military is practicing drill that could prepare them for a third world war. And this would most likely be a nuclear war.
Many have thought that this is all standard for a nation built on military might with a huge military industrial complex and a presence around the globe. But not all agree.Although Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and General Joseph F. Dunford Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, both argue forcefully for using diplomacy to address Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions, they still anticipate a war. A war with North Korea, Mr. Mattis said in August, would be “catastrophic.” Still, about two dozen current and former Pentagon officials and senior commanders said in interviews that the exercises largely reflected the military’s response to orders from Mr. Mattis and service chiefs to be ready for any possible military action on the Korean Peninsula.
Rhetoric between the US and Pyongyang has cooled since the high in September when president Donald Trump and North Korea’s dictator exchanged barbs. Trump vowed to “totally destroy North Korea” if it threatened the United States, and derided the rogue nation’s leader, Kim Jong-un, as “Rocket Man.” In response, Mr. Kim said he would deploy the “highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history” against the United States, and described Mr. Trump as a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”
I’m prepared. Got my white popcorn, butter salt, and coconut oil stocked. Ready for the show. I love the sight of mushroom clouds blooming in the morning.
i have my ear buds in at work, quietly hoping to hear the fat boy from north korea say, “Oh Crap! they are attacking!”. then silence from his fat face.
Gandhi, maybe we can get NRA after Porky.
good luck getting the nra after rocket man, they wont even stand up for themselves
Silently Preparing? That’s why it is being broad casted here across the airwaves cause it is so silent and secret. The US Should already have been prepared years ago. So why prepare now? BS.. More like propaganda to scare NK into submission which will never happen. so Zzzzzzzzzzzz What ever.
The NRA silently preparing to take out the Anti 2nd Amendment Traitors to our Constitution. lol
true, the nra is silent when it comes to stopping gun grabbers.
the feds just increased the cost for backgtound checks by %150%. the nra-not a peep.
NRA? take out the 2nd amendment??? WTF?
I think he was making jabs at Gandi’s NRA comments.
i am thinking about buying a 9mm progressive press🤔. i figure i only need one 44 remington magnum round per bad guy but if i switch to 9mm i will need a whole box of 50 per perp.
Hey bub,,, gotta adjust yer glasses!
Anti-2nd Amendment Traitors. Comprehension 101 in 2nd grade. Got it? Good!!
Trump always said; When we attack our enemies, don’t expect a heads up. They’ll get no warning from me!
The fact that this is all so public means clearly it’s bluster and not real.
PTPO
You are 100% correct.
So what if they are getting ready. They should be getting ready for anything. Isn’t that what we here are always preaching. TO GET READY!!!
Sgt.
I am very pleased that the West coast is on North Korea’s target list.
It will be a win-win. Get rid of North Korea and get rid of California too.
Take out CommieFornia and the democrats will never win another Presidential election again ever. Good Nuke it to death.. Thx. Make America Great Again.
Don’t have to be the entire state, just the concentrated cesspools of LA, SanFagcisco, and ballSackramento should do just nicely.
ha ha ha ha ha
in January 1951, the order of the American General Ridgway said:
“Shoot any civilian suspected of being a Communist, not taking him prisoner. The Chinese and Koreans are outwardly only slightly different from animals.”The commander of the us air force in Korea, Curtis Le may said that the U.S. air force “have killed as many as 20% of the population of Korea as direct casualties of war, or hunger and cold.” This has nothing to add! They have not forgotten
I looked through the Constitution and missed the part where the US authorized to fight against a political economic system on foreign lands. The shooting of civilians is especially inspiring.
I’d like to see Detroit, Atlanta, South side Chicago, South Central Los Angeles, Miami, Harlem NY, Birmingham Alabama,…
and any other area that has large amounts of undesirables.
Atlanta is about 87% of an especially undesirable group.
Hey wait… I live in Atlanta. Born and raised here though I don’t plan to stay here when SHTF. There are still lots of good guys in the suburbs around Atlanta.
It’s the sight of victory!
The war mongrels are the only one’s pushing this. That is what the Hawaiian Missile Scare
was all about. The good guys prevailed this time. Nobody is buying this bullshit.
If we let North Korea keep moving forward with the nukes, they will use them.
Kim Jun Un is no different than Hitler.
If we could have stopped Hitler in 1937, should we have taken action, or wait until 30 million people are killed first?
Kim Jun Un is an evil S.O.B. and he needs to be killed.
We should have let Hitler cleanse all of Europe of the parasites and the US Government poodle would not be speaking Hebrew squatter today. Again America chose the wrong side of WW2.
yeah………….take you nazi BS somewhere else and STFU nazi scum!
Probably the wisest comment in the group. The sheeple can’t overcome the brainwashing from their Khazarian masters. The battle is between globalism and nationalism, just as it was then. Herr Hitler was a nationalist that was fighting a communist (code for jewish) incursion. Guess what, all of you flag waving morons -‘murica chose to fight on the side of the jew communists. Hey, don’t we feel blessed today? Gee, it’s sure a good thing bad ol’ Hitler didn’t win, or we wouldn’t be able to send the rogue state of Israhell billions of our tax dollars every year.
Hitler worked for the bankers. He was NOT some kind of hero like all the inbred morons over at Stormfag seem to think. Nazis and Commies = totalitarians = the enemy.
No doubt. There’s damn good reason why they’ve been kicked from 109 countries to date. Woodrow Wilson committed the most treasonous act ever giving this nation to the parasites. Now this country is owned and controlled by them. We will never have peace, freedom, or liberty again as long as they are at the helm. The JQ needs to be answered once and for all permanently. Abolish the Fed reserve, abolish AIPAC, SPLC, ADL, IMF, CFR, and most of all ban ALL dual citizen firsters from holding any office.
I can think of 6 million lies Stiner claims is valid. Russia lost 20 Million people in WW2 and you don’t see them whining and opening up BS Holofraud museums do ya.
That is because the Russians did their fare share of murdering the Jews and 30 million other people the run up to WWII
So is Russia plundered the African continent and enslaved ? Russia has destroyed 100 million. Indians ? Russia starved to death 7.5 million Americans .John Steinbeck “Grapes of wrath” Is Russia atomic bombs the civilian population of Japanese cities destroyed ? “If we see that Germany is winning, we should help Russia. But if the top will win Russia, we should help Germany. And they therefore kill each other as much as possible. All this for the good of America” Is a statement on 24 June 1941 did the future U.S. President Harry Truman, the American newspaper new York times
TharSheBlows
Your new on this BB. I have been seeing more and more new people with views that are both very inflammatory and lead into an area of not just nonsense but a discrediting of logical views. This is an attempt to paint us all with a NAZI supporting brush. I see new “faces” attempting to bait posters in dialog to commit to threats of violence.
“Again America chose the wrong side of WW2.”
Your either out of your mind or a plant, which is it?
My Uncle Jimmy and a friends father liberated concentration camps and another friends father, a Polish Catholic was 14 years old and was taken for slave labor who put the dead bodies in the ovens to stay alive. The holocaust occurred.
Kevin,
TharSheBlows stinks of being a professional Troll here to disrupt and discredit.
TharSheBlows speaks the truth. Germany tried to stop the run-up to WW2. Britain and Poland ignored all of Hitler’s attempts at peaceful solutions. The holocaust is a lie. It was propaganda to demonize the National Socialists, extort money from defeated Germany and assist in promoting the gangster state of Israel. The whole of WW2 came about simply to destroy Germany’s economic miracle for the good of the London Rothschild’s bankers and their fiat money system.
STAN = lying nazi ……end of story
PTPO, I think TharSheBlows is our old friend WhoWuddaThunkIt, Zeus, and several other monikers I don’t recall at the moment. He gave himself away on a previous thread about his BOL in the FL panhandle.
“Cracksummskulls”
John Stiner.. there is evidence that the US was allied with Hitler in WW2.
Prescott Bush, GW Bush’s Grand daddy was butt buddies with Hitler and helped finance him as he was charged with trading with the enemy act.
Ford and GM supplied engines to Hitlers army’s war machines who were at war with the US killing our soldiers.
Article: Ford and GM Scrutinized for Alleged Nazi Collaboration
Although some of the allegations against GM and Ford surfaced during 1974 congressional hearings into monopolistic practices in the automobile industry, American corporations have largely succeeded in playing down their connections to Nazi Germany. As with Switzerland, however, their very success in projecting a wholesome, patriotic image of themselves is now being turned against them by their critics.
“When you think of Ford, you think of baseball and apple pie,” said Miriam Kleinman, a researcher with the Washington law firm of Cohen, Millstein and Hausfeld, who spent weeks examining records at the National Archives in an attempt to build a slave labor case against the Dearborn-based company. “You don’t think of Hitler having a portrait of Henry Ford on his office wall in Munich.” But Hitler did and that is a fact.
And then you see these WW2 Vets going out and buying Ford and GM vehicles. lol Effin Idiots.
Yep and its all documented
Trading With The Enemy: An Exposé Of The Nazi American Money Plot, 1933 1949
by Charles Higham
Do not forget we were still paying Hitler royalties for the mauser receiver that we put on the 1903 springfields too.
sure, and VW’s were built with detention camp labor and used as jeeps, Mitsubishi’s were built by Chinese forced labor and bombed Pearl Harbor, hell, pretty much everyone who wanted to work in Italy and not be dragged off by the Germans as turncoats had to sign up for what amounted to forced labor.
Welcome to war.
and Hitler admired Fords efficiency. Thats the reason for the portrait
US business has no allegiance. Interestingly Hitler had some issues too regarding this and chose to also look the other way.
I’ll take Hitler as POTUS any day over Hiliary. Hitler would make America white again, faster than a liberal can fill it’s diaper.
actually, Hitler was all about destroying, killing, or tossing anyone politically inexpedient into a camp under the guise of supposed communist or anarchist ties and using statist-fuelled mob tactics to do so. I suspect thats exactly the sort of leader Killery would have been.
Remember the winners write the propaganda history books and the sheep swallow the dung out of patrotism and sign up to enlist into another war to support more corporate fascism. All I seek here is the absolute TRUTH. HOLOHOAX was a Hoax and that 6 Million number was used back in the 1890’s to fit another propaganda victim scheme by the same hebrew clan. Its all Fraud, just like war is a cover for more fraud.
half truths = whole lies……and that makes you a liar….SOME OF the apolitical US business moguls, i.e. Ford, Bush etc , traded with ANYONE they could, i.e. Hitler and the nazis. That does NOT mean the United States was pro hitler or pro nazis. It means those men were worthless greedy bastards that have been burning in hell, along with other nazis for decades and will be there forever. STFU nazi scum……
John Stiner, you have a lot to learn about how WW2 REALLY got started.
Just don’t rely on High School World History propaganda textbooks.
True. I taught high school world history for three years and was fired for teaching the truth, not the revised history in the text we were forced to teach from. Texts derived from the US Department of Education are all revised history. History is written by the victors, is now, and has always been.
Hitler believed his nation is exceptional,and the rest of the nation is secondary ,EUN thinks ,believes. Hitler believed that only under German control there will be peace on earth .EUN doesn’t think so .Hitler believed that those people who don’t accept it must be destroyed .EUN doesn’t think so . Who we are now fascist ?
Deep under the Nevada desert, there are 10 vehicles that in the event of an imminent war will preemptively be brought from underground, travel out to wreak serious havoc on a foreign land to the point of making it incapible of attacking, then return.
Mark my workds.
Only 10?
I hope there are more.
Why do you think we have been paying $35,000.00 for toilet seats and hammers? (independence day 1996 reference)
I have certified to the FAA things that are safe to put on an aircraft. Do you ever wonder why planes are so safe?
That costs a fortune. I also know the FAA Designated Engineering Representative that used to OK toilet seats.
Protocols to ensure safety are damed strict.
I had to prove that there was a one in a Trillion chance
of my design affecting an aircraft.
That is the same as saying never.
Ive heard of fat asses that their ass gets sucked into the toilet on aircraft if they flush it while still sitting down. Its a strong sucking action. Ass raped but that qualifies them now as a member of the mile high club. Ha.
Wouldn’t it be a travesty if Oprah got sucked down one of those toilets in flight? Only her fat black ass would probably take down the whole plane though. Oh well, if it were a flight full of her fans then not a big loss, except for the plane and crew.
There’s no reason to go to war. I don’t care how much of a nuclear arsenal he builds, he’ll never have a military equal to the size and power of the U.S. Remember his threats are basically used for consumption/propaganda on his own people and regime…..giving them the illusion that he is standing up to the imperialists, and brandishing his power. He just needs to be told 3 things from Trump confidentially:
1) If you ever attack U.S. territory or an ally with conventional or nuclear weapons, I will vaporize your country.
2) If you ever transfer a weapon of mass destruction to another country or entity, I will vaporize your country.
3) If a major cyber-attack occurs and is initiated by your regime on U.S. territory or an ally, I will vaporize your country.
That’s it….simple. The threats and blundering could go on another 50 years, or the regime could collapse via a coup. Or KJU could die tomorrow from a heart attack, and his successor could end up much more moderate.
Because I can tell you that if war breaks out, it will be horrible, with the likelihood of millions of dead….and a virtual humanitarian crisis the world has never see.!!!!
So we should wait for North Korea to nuke the US before doing something?
He is constantly releasing statements and videos saying that he is going to do a first strike against the US. Is all that just bullshit?
I think he intends to do a first strike.
Much better we take him out first.
The CIA will Bomb the US first to blame North Korea on the bombing in a false flag. Anything to keep their jobs and bogus pay flowing. The biggest fear the US has is our own CIA and funded by us the US Tax Payer.
The Iran Hostage crisis in 1979 was a false flag invented by the CIA over in Iran, to create hate for Iran and to get us into another war. The CIA pulled all of their key personnel out weeks before this US Embassy was taken over and the remaining low level personnel were stuck there to take the blunt of the crisis.
Oh yeah, so the CIA has no problem killing Americans to keep us in perpetual war.
Oh and here is what these folks do to the US> Report: Israhell Passes U.S. Military Technology to China | Military. com ht tps://www.military.com/defensetech/2013/12/24/report-israel-passes-u-s-military-technology-to-china
Wake up Stupid Sheeple.
So your philosophy is to wait and let ‘fate” take it’s course. oh that is why we are in the situation we are in!Well, listen buddy, if you ever get cancer,before you take any medical action against it, I think you should wait and see if 1. it spreads, 2. if it spreads to a primary organ 3.if it really will kill you. good luck with that.
I agree with your analogy. Further, liberals are the cancer of our society. A cancer that is spreading quickly and infecting towns, cities, and states across the nation. A cancer that must be erradicated.
Time for society cleansing. Chemotherapy medicine for curing this type of cancer is called ammotherapy and comes in many forms, such as boxed, clipped, or sometimes even belted. Green tipped medicine allows for deeper injection, and red tipped medicine guide a more accurate placement at the injection site from long distances. There are also many sizes of medicine.
Ask your politician if ammotherapy is right for them.
Hey J. 2) If you ever transfer a weapon of mass destruction to another country or entity, I will vaporize your country.
Hillary Clinton helped transfer 20% of the US Uranium stockpile to Russia via a Canadian company. She should be vaporized eh? Please do.
Just make sure it’s downwind. The stench would contaminate my popcorn stash.
I read the above article and thought, “that’s nice, why not get to getting to it?”. I’m sick of the build-up. Either “S” or get off the pot. As is, we’re wasting one heck of a lot of taxpayer dollars keeping those carrier groups off their coast. ‘Course, they might come in handy if China calls their dragon aloft.
The US is SLOWLY bringing forces into place.
The military is following the “Boiling Frog” technique of force build up. Just like slowly turning the heat up on the stove will make the frog stay in the pot and die, the US is slowly bringing forces to bear.
If the US suddenly dumped hundreds of thousands of troops into play, Kim Jun Un would immediately launch the nukes.
South Korea is hosting the winter olympics this year and N Korea is sending olympians south to the games and North a South Korea are now talking of Peace to kick the US out of the region which really pisses off the War mongering Neocons efforts for perpetual war. So dont count on any conflict happening until the Olympics are over unless the CIA unleahes a false flag attack to get a war started. When peace breaks out the war machine looses money and profit. Its all a scam.
Yep, there is no profit in peace, only in war. Wars bring tremendous wealth to the warmongers. Cheney and his illegal Halliburton contracts for example. We will never see a peaceful world.
Just whisper these two names in Kim’s ear. Muammar Gadaffi, Saddam Hussein… Nuf said.
Remember when Trump dropped the MOAB bomb in Afghanistan? That was done as a signal to North Korea to shut the fuck up or they were next.
That was the first time in history the MAOB was used. That was Trumps way of telling North Korea he was serious.
Nicus
He is well aware that both Gadaffi and Saddam gave up their nuclear program and with it any counter threat to invasion / regime change. Why did we invade Iraq? It wasn’t because he had WMD. Why did the US use its air power to support terrorist Al-Qaeda in overthrowing Libya?
Tulsi Gabbard | Stop Arming Terrorists Act, End Regime Change And War In Syria
h ttps://youtu.be/EpzaLCPdbUs
‘Lil phat phuck should have a better pair of binoculars. Looks like he got those outta a claw machine.
WW3 ALERT: US Military Silently Prepares For Nuclear War With North Korea
No surprise here … The War Hawks are always looking for ways to pick a fight with somebody or another. One of these days, they will get their wish … unfortunately, for our military … they will get defeated badly if we engage in a first strike scenario.
I seriously don;t think the US is any danger from a war with North Korea.
South Korea and Japan are the ones that will be fucked.
When Trump refuses to let the American Olympics team go to Korea, then we know shit is going down.
I think an attack may come at any time. Trump was waiting for the dead of winter to prohibit troop movement and cause food shortages in North Korea with the cold and snow.
PO’d Patriot, they looked like a pair I saw at wallyworld, LOL. I have 3 sets of Nikons myself. Can’t go wrong with Nikon.
They are cheap Chinese knock-offs so we know they are crap.
Kabuki Theater!
Korea will be brought under the world order control, give up any ideas about National independence, accept a central bank; or, they will be smashed.
In the process, more useless privileged white men will be sacrificed.
Where’s the problem?
If the US attacks North Korea the American people will be the biggest losers.
the amerikan people are always the losers
Your correct
You are correct! Or, you’re correct!
All of that too
Porn for the NeoCons
I am really scared now since the BS continues.
Silently? Rumors of war?
All Trump has to do is the following, and North Korea will be wiped off the map by China:
1. Inform the world the US will be deploying intermediate nuclear missiles to South Korea.
2. Agree to assist Japan with building Japanese nuclear missiles. These missiles will have enough range to also cover all of China if necessary.
Number 3 is the real clincher. China wants Taiwan so bad they can taste it. They want to subjugate and take over Taiwan worse than any Westerner can imagine.
3. The US will deploy nuclear intermediate range nuclear missiles to Taiwan, and will begin assisting Taiwan with the construction of nuclear plants and a pathway for Taiwan to build and maintain their own nuclear deterrence. These missiles like Japan’s will also be able to target all of China.
You would have 1.3 billion Chinese collectively groaning, and realize their little game with N.K. has come to an abrupt end.
Cost to the US? ZERO American lives. ZERO dollars spent.
China would invade next week and take Kim out.
A lot of people were scared on Saturday morning 1/13/18 by a warning of an impending attack on the state of Hawaii.
It is estimated that 90% of the people in Hawaii would survive such
an attack.
I’m pretty sure North Korea will cease to exist if they made such an attack and since they aren’t filled with nutcase Moslems the country may actually improve.
I’d be happy to sacrifice 200,000 Democrats to prevent WW III.
Some of the loudest silence I’ve ever heard.
The ramifications are huge. NK should have been dealt with long ago! Now that they have working nukes and a few successful tests, and can barely get a rocket off the ground, we decide to do something! ROFL
Then what? We just showed the rest of the nuclear world we are willing to go to war with a nuclear country! Not to mention the very possible humanitarian disaster that could unfold!
For one guy! Just one guy! Assassinate until we have freindlies that don’t want to be assassinated. If after the assassination, they want a war, give them one.
You’ve got a point!
Look for a neocon trick/ false flag when the Winter Olympics get underway.
They are desperate to start a conflict so all of their scandals can get swept under the rug.
Johnny Stiner, you better wake up. Take off your tinfoil propaganda hat.
Put on a real thinking cap. The Norks are not suicidal. They want nukes to PREVENT
regime change.
One of my mentors in my first real job was an old guy who fought in the Korean War. From some of the stories he told, there is no training in Fort Bragg that will prepare US troops for winter fighting in Korea.
Let’s take a deep breath and look at the total destruction and mass that the US and its “me too” Allies have wrought upon mother earth and destabilized, destroyed, erased the very ground that mankind walks on, made most of the Nation States which have never dreamed of harming, destroying, causing mayhem in the US of A or any of its so-called “Latter-Day-Allies” intent upon saving their skins, for now; have all ganged up to punish, invade,destroy,kill, murder, create genocide by proxies planted in the Country, mayhem and more.
How long will this tyrannical Regime in Washington keep doing this? Is there a Leader who brings people together, Nation States together and inhabitants of other Nations in an act of benevolence; extends the hand of friendship, comradre and real empathy?
Why does the professed greatest Nation in the World act like a “Raging Bull in a China Shop? or a Toddler brought up to be a Bully to his/her/its peers?
Why so much suffering is being unleashed to stifle dissent, to kick out Leaders and Nation’s States Governments by fiorce of arms or by proxy actions? How do the Leaders of the greatest professed Nation, the USA, go to bed each night having bombed far away countries and satisfied their self aggrandizement and blood-letting that has been like Rivers of Blood spilled that could fill the Mississippi River ten times over; the carnage wrought by Bombs dropped on Nation States, which have neither harmed nor harbor any pretense of harming the “Big Bully in the China Shop”? Oh, why???
Why cannot, the greatest Country and Nation in the World, start by clearing up the decaying and decadent Cities and Towns of America where people exist only because of the will to continue a life on the streets, poverty reigns supreme and the big end of town pass by in their limo’s without hesitating to find out why a man and woman sleep on the streets of the USA today?
Why cannot these Leaders work hard at home and provide for their own? AND stop their genocidal zeal for more and more kills and blood-letting?? OH WHY?????
all the chest beating by frump and lil kim is meaningless. no one wants war. isn’t life hard enough now? send lil kim and frump and their advisors etc to a locked gym and let them fight each other. we will watch on cctv. barring that the entire military needs to mutiny. and take over d,c,
The preparations are slowly coming together. Notice how access to media and social media is being constrained and stovepipped? In Canada, the national newspaper has stopped allowing commenting on news stories. Canada also has the most ring-fenced and censored internet in the Western world. Looks like the old allies Canada/US from the first Korean War are getting the band back together again.
The coming war with North Korea will be very different from past wars since the 1960s. NK will strike back in various ways on the North American home front and on US bases overseas. NK has been preparing for this confrontation since the 1950s so they are good to go.
20 years ago this could have been avoided, now not so much.A nuke strike of ANY kind on US soil would crash the stock market and very quickly bankrupt our. Economy. Can anyone see China buying US bonds that fianance. our enormous debt in the face of such a conflict. T Bonds stop and in short order so do the food stamps and we have revolt the apes. We let Kim have nukes, it is his determination to develop a long range delivery system that is the problem here.Ihonestly think there is a diplomatic solution still available but I also believe TPTB have zero interest in pursuing one.
Who in hell do we think we are? What gives the U.S. the moral authority to determine what weapons other nations can and cannot have for their own defense, or choose the rulers of sovereign nations? We dropped 26,171 bombs on 7 nations in 2016 alone. What did they do to us? We-the-People are no better. We sit at our keyboards and play ‘Rule the World’ as if it is fantasy football. No harm to us, we have no skin in the game. ‘Nuke-em!’ After all we are Americans and might makes right. America now has two generations that know of nothing but perpetual war. What happened to the America that believed in the ‘Golden Rule’? (Matthew 7:12)
The ‘supreme crime’ of international law is the Crime of Aggression. Pastor Chuck Baldwin is correct. America is the greatest international criminal in the world. Chuck Baldwin – you know, he is the guy you should have voted for President but you voted John McCain instead. Of course, McCain had an ‘R’ after his name.
America abandoned God. And we wonder why America is bleeding out?
‘Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.’ Proverbs 16:18
I have lived 6 miles north of Fort Bragg, NC for all of my life. In the last three months there has been so much activity regarding the huge transport planes leaving going northeast. We live in their flight path. Although it is nothing unusual to see activity, this has been a LOT of movement. So it figures that this is connected to the Korean peninsula. My grandson has just enlisted. He said the Army is really trying hard to recruit. I just hope that it does not come to war but it sure looks that way.