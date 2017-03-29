Riots, Fear, Anger Predicted By AI: Simulation “Detects Your Emotions Under Stress”

It is true that how you react to a situation will determine whether or not you achieve a successful outcome.
During an emergency, the strength and resolve of your mindset, and of your psychological state, will ultimately be the driving factor in whether you become a survivor or a victim. Your supplies and plans will be secondary to that. During a large scale breakdown, keeping calm under stress and resisting crowd forces to join into mayhem will be among the most valued traits.
If the animal over takes rational man, the battle is lost. Society will immediately devolve into the worst behaviors, and people will get hurt before order is restored.
Now, a new generation of artificial intelligence is using a facial recognition feed of users’ features to detect emotional states during a major crisis scenario (while immersed in a VR simulation). While the software hasn’t evolved to a stable level yet, it is determining the threshold for which violence, chaos and absolute unrest sets in. Experts believe that AI now understands when a person is upset enough to resort to rioting, and may be directing people to keep their calm instead.
via the London Guardian:
An immersive film project is attempting to understand how people react in stressful situations by using artificial intelligence (AI), film and gaming technologies to place participants inside a simulated riot and then detecting their emotions in real time.
[…]
Riot was inspired by global unrest, and was specifically inspired by [immersive filmmaker Karen] Palmer’s experience of watching live footage of the Ferguson protests in 2015. “I felt a big sense of frustration, anger and helplessness. I needed to create a piece of work that would encourage dialogue around these types of social issues. Riots all over the world now seem to be [the] last form of [community] expression,” she said.
[…]
Designed as an immersive social digital experience, the objective is to get through a simulated riot alive. This is achieved through interacting with a variety of characters who can help you reach home. The video narrative is controlled by the emotional state of the user, which is monitored through AI software in real time.
[…] We see looters, anarchists and police playing their parts and “interacting” directly with us . What happens next is up to us: our reactions and responses determine the story, and as the screen is not enclosed in a headset, but open for others to see, it also creates a public narrative.
Currently,Riot’s pilot interface can recognise three emotional states: fear, anger and calm.
Is there ultimately something we can learn about ourselves in simulations of how we would react under stress, and to the harsh environments of an unstable society during which some actors will resort to ugly extremes?
The emotional state is directly influenced by physiological reactions by the body under stress – and the ultimatum fight or flight response kicks in. As Lizzie Bennett wrote:
The Physiological Basics
Pupils dilate to take in as much light as possible
Blood-glucose levels increase
Veins in the skin contract allowing extra blood flow to the muscles
Smooth muscle relaxes to allow extra oxygen for the lungs
Heart rate increases
Blood pressure increases
Non-essential systems shut down (digestion for example)
The only focus is the task in hand
Such information may be useful to training, and indeed, a computer-fed feedback loop could help an individual doing repeated simulations to learn to keep calm, maintaining such factors as blood pressure and heart rate under thresholds for calm and sober reactions.
Awareness of these factors may increase your control over them, to aid in your advantage.
The other side of the coin is predictive behavior, real time surveillance analysis of the population, and the programming of artificial stimuli to make people react. Now they know what makes them tick – and they know what type of event, real or manufactured, might make them react.
“We have been doing research in emotion detection from facial expression, voice, body gesture, EEG, etc for many years,” said Meng. He hopes the project’s success will make people see the benefits of AI, leading to the development of smart homes, building and cities.
The only question is whether they want to provoke a crowd into riots (maybe to demonize the opposition) or whether they want to calm and pacify the crowds (maybe to keep people from caring about the effects of oppressive laws or bad policy).
The near-future now promises to regulate our lives this way – this technology will be used to direct people in real-life living environments, with inputs from smart devices nudging your behavior, socially engineering your meaningful activities, and perhaps your thinking.
How will you prepare for a future of tracking and behavior monitoring? Will it alter your preps, change your thinking or lead you to alternate strategies?
Read more:
Understanding The Stress Response: It Can Buy You Valuable Seconds
The Prepper’s Blueprint: Be Ready, Body, Mind and Soul
Selco On Riots: Do Not Go Out: “You Do Not Prepare to Be a Hero… You Prepare to Survive”
Character Traits And Skills That Are Hard To Find During A Crisis
The Survival Mom Teaches You How To Prepare More, Panic Less
“Enhance your calm John Spartan.”
-Demolition Man.
Be well!
Technology is becoming annoying.
Until such time as a machine becomes self aware, it should not be referred to as AI. I’m really hoping that never happens.
This sounds like all the CIA Psyopps, to make people feel and respond a certain way. Turn off and tune out and drop out of their grid and go enjoy your lives. Put your cell phone away, and shut off all outside media. Its most all lies anyway. I have been very deep in the rabbit hole, and all the way out a few times. Go enjoy your life once you escaped the city and out in you hidey hole in the boonies. That’s what life is about. Not some media emotional stimuli that conditions you to watch MSM news then go buy all the pharmaceutical drugs to make you feel better. Go ride a bike and go for a run or walk. Invest in yourself. Get some fresh air and exercise, eat well and sleep like a baby. Everything else is BS.
And quit your job and move to the boonies and use up your preps and get your property repo’d for being unable to pay your taxes and sit and read how to do shit because your a city boy and don’t know and make a lot of costly mistakes and have no medical insurance and run out of money halfway through what you thought you could build with what you did have and………. get real lol. It takes a lot of fed notes to get setup off grid and you better know what your doing before hand. I see your still on grid (online). Better have a shitload of land too if you think you can live on gardening and livestock. Feed is expensive and with no income you will be screwed. You will NEED cash for things don’t fool yourself. I know you buy food at the store and fuel and a long list of shit that takes money. I have had an offgrid place for 20 years and I know what it takes. Time. money, more money, and an income. There are NO jobs in the boonies just mish mash of odd jobs. If I didn’t have a job I would never have my place. AND THAT FOLKS IS THE TRUTH OF THE MATTER!
tune in, turn on, drop out
https://therearenosunglasses.wordpress.com/2010/01/23/was-timothy-leary-a-cia-agent/
Menzo, the whole article sounds like something right out of “Minority Report”, that “pre-crime” shit. I don’t recognize the concept behind it. Anyone who comes to harm me will detect the bullet that takes them out of this world.
You people watch to many movies…AI is BS!!!
Arf, I agree about artificial intelligence. My intelligence is REAL, LOL!
find it difficult to believe that the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency, The University of Bremen’s Institute of Physical Analysis, the National Snow and Ice Data Center, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Danish National Space Center, The Russian Academy of Sciences, the UK Royal Society, the US National Academy of Sciences, the Science Council of Japan, the Accademia dei Lincei of Italy, the French Academie des Sciences, the Academia Brasiliera de Ciencias, Canada’s Royal Society, the Deutsche Akademie der Naturforscher Leopoldina, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Indian National Science Academy are in a conspiracy against capitalism. “Climate change is real” declares the Joint Science Academies’ statement. http://nationalacademies.org/onpi/06072005.pdf
Climate change deniers make much of a Russian scientist’s claim that we are all about to freeze to death, but the Russian Academy of Sciences agrees with all the other countries’ academies of science that global warming is real.
Now, compare this impressive group with the Koch and carbon industry funded climate change deniers. What interest do scientific organizations all over the world have in orchestrating a false issue? There is no obvious answer to this. However, the interest of polluters is obvious. To avert potentially cataclysmic consequences of global warming implies a reduction in the use of carbon-based energy. This reduction adversely affects the profits of carbon-based energy producers.
I find it difficult to believe that the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency, The University of Bremen’s Institute of Physical Analysis, the National Snow and Ice Data Center, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Danish National Space Center, The Russian Academy of Sciences, the UK Royal Society, the US National Academy of Sciences, the Science Council of Japan, the Accademia dei Lincei of Italy, the French Academie des Sciences, the Academia Brasiliera de Ciencias, Canada’s Royal Society, the Deutsche Akademie der Naturforscher Leopoldina, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Indian National Science Academy are in a conspiracy against capitalism. “Climate change is real” declares the Joint Science Academies’ statement.
Climate change deniers make much of a Russian scientist’s claim that we are all about to freeze to death, but the Russian Academy of Sciences agrees with all the other countries’ academies of science that global warming is real.
Now, compare this impressive group with the Koch and carbon industry funded climate change deniers. What interest do scientific organizations all over the world have in orchestrating a false issue? There is no obvious answer to this. However, the interest of polluters is obvious. To avert potentially cataclysmic consequences of global warming implies a reduction in the use of carbon-based energy. This reduction adversely affects the profits of carbon-based energy producers.
“Hide the decline.” Ignoring the medieval warming period. Adjusting old temps downward to make new ones look warmer. MET office email leaks. More weather stations located in heat islands. Global warming, global cooling, global warming, global cooling, global warming, over and over every 30 or 40 years since the late 1800s. It still snows in the US. NYC is not going under water. The water behind my house has not risen by a single inch in over 30 years. Most of the signers of the global warming document were not in the weather or climate sciences. Scientists being denied grants unless they toe the line. Globalists have their fingers in every one of those organizations and want to control us.
And you think there is no conspiracy? And you think our puny selves can affect the entire earth’s climate?
Global warming , or climate change , or what ever they are calling it now . Is all about taxing the people . You tax a company they raise there prices to compensate . And who ends up paying extra? All corporate taxes are paid by the regular people.In higher prices. So many people are leaches sucking the blood out of the workers and now they want more.
Off the subject… but the climate deniers (Fossil fuel industries) use the same PR (Public Relations)firms that the cigarette industry used when scientists started pointing out that cigarettes are bad for your health. In order to prevent their profits from falling, they immediately hired PR firms to say cigarettes are NOT bad for your health!! It worked for awhile– all the ads about doctors smoking… to try to trick people into thinking their was a legitimate debate about whether smoking was bad for you or not… eventually, the public caught on. It takes awhile for some people.
Stress is a killer !!
Of all the things effecting health, stress is perhaps the most insidious. As the article mentioned, during times of stress, blood sugar levels rise and digestion ceases. This condition causes weight gain. Stress can cause irritable bowel and other problems. Stress causes heart attacks and strokes.
Exercise can reduce symptoms. Walking outdoors is much better than walking on a tread mill. Laughing helps. Even fake, artificial acting at laughing works. Reading jokes or watching funny movies is better for you than reading articles that literally make you angry, sad, or unhappy. If you spend an hour learning about the things that are wrong with the world; spend five minutes reading jokes, listening to soothing music, or walking. Doing yoga, Pilates, and or stretching is also a natural tonic for stress. Take a Martial Arts class. “Eat, shit, sweat, and shout.” (Eastern Wisdom of the Martial Arts).
__
“The best way to rid yourself of stress is to get drunk and blow shit up.”
“Genius”
😛
OK Ted..
Yep,mix booze and explosives,what could possibly go wrong?!
I’ve been doing it for years.
Potassium perchlorate is your
friend.
Hmmm, never used it. How do you use it and where can you get it? Thanks 🙂
Yep,mix booze and explosives,what could possibly go wrong?!
I never mix booze in my explosives, it would mess it up and probably ruin it lol.
Potassium perchlorate
Commonly used oxidizer in colored fireworks formulas and other pyrotechnics
QUICK ANSWER
Potassium perchlorate is an oxidizer used in ammunition, fireworks, flash grenades and explosives primers. It can be used as a rocket propellant, but has been replaced by ammonium perchlorate in most modern rocketry applications. Potassium perchlorate also has limited medical use.
You combine it with powdered aluminum
it to make fulminating powder.
These days it is darn near impossible to
purchase either chemical.
Go on the web and look up making your own fireworks.
You can make all the stuff you want for very little
money. You would not believe what we blew up when we
were kids. My cousin and I once blew a 55 gallon
drum 50 feet or so in the air. Didn’t take much
to do it.
Better living through chemistry!
I was taught basic AI theory in school years ago. We had to use LISP to demonstrate our new skills. Mathematically, AI is really is a vast expansion or use of set theory. Really boring, but powerful when you get machines that are fast enough. You will never get “creativity”, but you can design and build systems that can deal with most real world stuff.
Keep in mind AI is artificial and has limits.
But rellik, the article said, “The only focus is the task in hand”. Contradictory. For AI works specifically by focusing on bio-metric parameters that are reduced to algorithmic predictors. In short, it focuses to a higher degree than human focus is capable of due to the basic bio-machine difference. Sort of like a guy not being distracted by the teenage girl working on her suntan when he’s out to cut the grass. Not even an issue for AI; but, a good way to loose a toe for a human. What limits a human does not AI and vice versa.
HAL: “Look Dave, I can see you’re really upset about this. I honestly think you ought to sit down calmly, take a stress pill, and think things over.”
No machine will ever defeat the mind and spirit of humans. To believe otherwise is already to have admitted defeat.
Always remember machines are programmed by humans so our task is ask why any such programming exists. The answer is always “control” which is the opposite of liberty. Bush and Obama have already done their best to dismantle our liberties and our Constitution. Our Judeo-Christian country needs to turn back to God and make our country or restore it as a sanctuary nation for the practice of RELIGION, specifically, our CHRISTIAN FAITH which is the ORIGINAL reason it was FOUNDED!
This does NOT mean it can be twisted to accomoodate PAGAN ideals as though they are a religion! To oppose the open practice of Christianity is to anger God Himself!
Our country can NOT accomodate tolerating any ideology that would DESTROY the practice of religion, specifically CHRISTIANITY and the JEWISH faith!
So yes, question AI.
Question its programmers.
Question the Ray Kurzweils of the world.
Question if you are being manipulated.
Question those who deceptively cloak their evil under the mantle of religious tolerance while DESTROYING the FOUNDATION of our country: its Judeo-Christian heritage!
Question the last President who was SILENT when the heads of little Christian boys and girls were paraded around!
We cannot tolerate Godlessness and the intolerance of the practice of Christianity in the UNITED STATES that masequerades quite deceptively as the very thing it seeks to destroy!
Stay in the light, people, stay in the truth. Truth is the greatest weapon you will ever possess. Don’t let the old world disorder manipulate you. Return to Almighty God and defend the protect the Constitution of the United States. Your very life may very well depend on it.
– the Lone Ranger
Nothing is what it seems to be, if you look close at the entire picture. All the information is in plain sight. He who controls the information controls the world. We are spoon fed the information day in, day out. What to buy, what to eat, what to believe, how to live, what is expected, and on and on. We are like cattle herded to exactly where we are to be.