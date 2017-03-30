Facial Recognition Tech Could Ensnare Millions of Innocent Americans for Crimes They Didn’t Commit
It’s often the case that new technologies arrive on the scene faster than our society and its legal code can keep up. Sometimes this can be a good thing. For instance, 3D printing allows people to print out unregulated gun parts, thus allowing gun owners to circumvent the onerous laws of our government, which has struggled to come up with new laws to restrict the technology.
When technology advances at a breakneck pace however, it can also be quite dangerous for our liberties. This is especially true in regards to privacy. If a new technology makes it easy for the government to track us, you can bet that the government is going to take its sweet time updating the legal code in a way that will protect us from surveillance.
That certainly seems to be the case with facial recognition software. During a recent Congressional Oversight Committee hearing, members of both political parties sounded the alarm on the FBI’s use of the technology, and read the written testimony of Electronic Frontier Foundation senior staff attorney Jennifer Lynch:
Lynch detailed the stunning scope of the FBI’s photo collection. In addition to collecting criminal and civil mug shots, the agency currently has “memorandums of understanding” with 16 states that mean every driver’s license photo from those states is accessible to the agency—without the drivers’ consent. The FBI also has access to photos from the U.S. State Department’s passport and visa records.
Lynch argued that “Americans should not be forced to submit to criminal face recognition searches merely because they want to drive a car. They shouldn’t have to worry their data will be misused by unethical government officials with unchecked access to face recognition databases. And they shouldn’t have to fear that their every move will be tracked if face recognition is linked to the networks of surveillance cameras that blanket many cities.”
“But without meaningful legal protections, this is where we may be headed,” Lynch stated. “Without laws in place, it could be relatively easy for the government and private companies to amass databases of images of all Americans and use those databases to identify and track people in real time as they move from place to place throughout their daily lives.”
All told, law enforcement agencies around the country have access to 400 million photos in facial recognition databases, which are connected to roughly 50% of American adults. Most of these people have never committed a crime, and obviously haven’t given any consent to this.
At first glance it may sound harmless to be in one of these databases. Movies and TV shows make it sound like this technology can help law enforcement swiftly and precisely nab suspects. So what do you have to fear if you haven’t committed a crime? It turns out that in real life, facial recognition is far from perfect.
Internal FBI documents obtained in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by the nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center indicate that the FBI’s own database, called the Next Generation Identification Interstate Photo System, or NGI-IPS, had an acceptable margin of error of 20 percent — that is, a 1-in-5 chance of “recognizing” the wrong person.
And research published in the October 2015 issue of the scientific journal PLOS ONE by researchers at the universities of Sydney and New South Wales in Australia found that the humans who interpret such data build in an extra error margin approaching 30 percent.
If we ever allow our government to roll out facial recognition cameras on a wider scale, lots of innocent people are going to be hurt. Whether by mistake or by malice, it will become shockingly easy for law enforcement to identify ordinary people as criminals. The surveillance control grid will not only be inescapable, it will be unwieldy and rife with abuse.
It’s often said that you should never trade freedom for safety. In this case, we wouldn’t receive any kind of safety.
No matter what we say “the little people” it’s coming, it’s only a matter of time till it’s everywhere. Wait you’ll see I’m right
First they must live through attempting to arrest me
Menzo, same here. Anyone who tries that shit on me will get some bullets for their stupidity.
30% error.
Is that Jimmy Durante or Margaret Thacher? They look the same!
😳😳
_
“Ah ink, a dink, a dinky dinky do”…
Inka Dinka Doo………..
JS, thanks for that cause I just had to watch. One of the stories my pap use to tell was when I was born he went down to see what I looked like. He said all he could see was a huge nose sticking up out of the bassinet. When he got back to my mother’s room she asked what did I look like and he started singing “Inka Dinka doo” to her. He said her eyes got big and she started crying caused she caught on to what he was sayin’. He’d finish the story with a smile and say, “Thank God his face caught up”. There was also one about when the singing milkman came on TV….. but another day perhaps.
Ah, JS You made my afternoon.🎶
Just hire the Dream Team. OJ Simpson got off of a double first degree Murder and his DNA was all over the crime scene. Just need to hire a band of Court Room Clowns to lay out their trickery on they typical dumb a dirt Juries, they pull off the street and labeled as your peers. Also employ Jury Nullification.
The Judges are Rigged, and the Courts are Rigged, and interpretation of the LAW is determined how the Judge feels that day and how much money Corporate Prison USA is funding the Judges re-election campaign as to your sentencing, as to see if you can help in the prisons occupancy rate.
30%?
Way beyond areasonable doubt, andalso inadmissible
Simple – from this moment – when you see something (camera), spray something (black paint on lens). It’s the RIGHT THING to do.
“See something, spray something” pass it on.
Want to overload and wreck the facial recognition central computers? Just wear a Hillary Clinton mask.
How About The Great Comedian and Justice Lou Costello and Elena Kagan :
http://1.bp.blogspot.com/_P6xrCwT9uP0/S_MO_EMnd5I/AAAAAAAAB5w/V3WdGdZBfg4/s1600/Untitled.jpg
Paul Ryan and Eddie Munster
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/BkQAZwsCIAAD6LQ.jpg
“Most of these people have never committed a crime, and obviously haven’t given any consent to this.”
Consent? They don’t need any stinkin’ consent!
Hell, they don’t even need badges anymore.
RIP, USA.
Lol, @ J.S. that was a great movie!!
Imagine what this will do to the number of Elvis sightings?
I’m screwed if my Twin commits a crime they will grab me!!!!! Or not.
It might have 30% or so I.D. on some one, but if you have an alibi you free and clear. Nothing created by man is perfect.
Sgt.
Nothing created by man is perfect. This is why we should stop all efforts regarding geoengineering the Earth brought by the man who engineered the computer crash and control/alt/delete. The reset presently burning beneath Japan will be forever while we despair about distraction driven by polls that reinforce hive think for those that cannot think for themselves and go along to get along. The alibi of the hermit is automatically dismissed for the same reasons but we accept the corporate alibi without question.
If someone had access to the facial recognition LE database they could find their double and set them up to take the fall for a planned crime!
If you really want to know the Truth and how we got to where we are and ho really own us and how they do it. Watch this Mind Opening Video. I was blown away just how deep the Rabbit Hole Goes and How far back and all the connection of dots. We are F*cked.
One Of The Best Web Documentaries Of All Time – The Esoteric Agenda
Look up China is fighting toilet paper thieves with facial recognition.
No matter how bad it gets here, its always more “FUN” (F’king Unbelievable Nonsense), somewhere else.
Carry on…
Sarge, remember the movie “Minority Report”? That’s what things are coming to. The entire concept of “pre-crime” is just as bogus as can be. Anyone who tries that on me will have a fight on their hands.
3 hots and a cot at Camp Fema. More biometric BS.
Yea,,, thats what i was thinking,,
They can pay my medical, dental, housing, feeding, hell, i may even get to rest,,,
Every drivers license has digital facial recognition. Have you ever seen the police arrest any criminals or terrorists at the department of motor vehicles? Me neither. It’s not about fighting crime. It’s about fighting resistance to the totalitarians.
Couple a mistake (or a vendetta) with NDAA powers and people could just disappear w/ no ability for them to get a hearing and no ability of anyone else who cares to present a ‘habeas corpus’ writ to turn them loose from the Govt clutches.
<bb
Hope you can get your bol built in time. Blessings, babycatcher.
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2017/03/30/congress-sold-your-privacy-to-the-corporations/
Now read this.
HCKS.
Drudge headline: EU boss says: “We’ll break up USA” he is angry over Brexit. Hah, they couldn’t do it 200 years ago!
Love all the links above. Great Job!
HCKS that vote when on when the healthcare vote was supposed to pass but didn’t. Great distraction. Usually when something is going on big that’s the time to dig elsewhere. These folks are masters. Keep an eye on the other hand!
Sorry 2nd post but this is a super funny!
http://thehill.com/policy/technology/326462-internet-users-raise-more-than-200000-to-buy-lawmakers-browsing-histories
This one is for you HCKS!
