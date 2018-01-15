Ex-CIA Officer: Deep State Is ‘TERRIFIED’ Of Trump And ‘Want Him TAKEN OUT’

Kevin Shipp, a former top CIA officer, says that Donald Trump is rattling the deep state to the point that they’ve demanded the media to just blatantly attack him. On top of that, they are so terrified of the president that the deep state wants Trump taken out.

“Donald Trump is questioning the Deep State and the shadow government,” Shipp says in an interview with USAWatchdog‘s Greg Hunter. “He’s rocking that place left and right. The news media is terrified of that. Their editors are telling them to attack him just like they are attacking him from the inside. It’s just dirty pool because they want him taken out.”

Of course, that isn’t all Shipp had to say about Trump’s attack on the deep state. The very people that have been attacking Donald Trump are now feeling the Trump counter-attack, and they are terrified.

President Trump’s December Executive Order on “Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption” is a major way Trump is turning the tables on the people trying to take him down. Shipp says, “Donald Trump, very wisely, starts out calling it a ‘threat to U.S. national security.’” That one term brings in the U.S. military, the U.S. intelligence agencies, domestic law enforcement, and the whole U.S. law enforcement into enforcing these laws. The amazing thing about the Executive Order is now it extends to foreign persons, foreign organizations and even foreign government officials. So, this is a national security threat, which means it includes anyone inside the United States or outside the United States.”

Shipp also says this is the biggest deep state coup attempt since JFK. Shipp also says that it’s important to differentiate between the shadow government and the deep state. “I differentiate between the ‘Deep State’ and the shadow government. The shadow government are the secret intelligence agencies that have such power and secrecy that they act even without the knowledge of Congress,” Shipp says. “There are many things that they do with impunity. Then there is the ‘Deep State,’ which is the military industrial complex, all of the industrial corporations and their lobbyists, and they have all the money, power, and greed that give all the money to the Senators and Congressmen. So, they are connected, but they are really two different entities. It is the shadow government . . . specifically, the CIA, that is going after Donald Trump. It is terrified that some of its dealings are going to be exposed. If they are, it could jeopardize the entire organization.”

But there is some silver lining in all of this. Shipp also says that it’s going to be difficult to “take Trump out” because he’s got not only the secret service but private personnel guarding over him. He’s one of the best and most protected presidents ever.