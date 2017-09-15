CIA Whistleblower: “The Shadow Government Controls the Deep State and Manipulates Our Elected Government Behind the Scenes”

High Ranking CIA Agent Blows Whistle On The Deep State And Shadow Government
by Aaron Kesel
A CIA whistleblower, Kevin Shipp, has emerged from the wolves den to expose the deep state and the shadow government which he calls two entirely separate entities.
“The shadow government controls the deep state and manipulates our elected government behind the scenes,” Shipp warned in a recent talk at a Geoengineeringwatch.org conference.
Shipp had a series of slides explaining how the deep state and shadow government functions as well as the horrific crimes they are committing against U.S. citizens.
Some of the revelations the former CIA anti-terrorism counter intelligence officer revealed included that “Google Earth was set up through the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency and InQtel.” Indeed he is correct, the CIA and NGA owned the company Google acquired, Keyhole Inc., paying an undisclosed sum for the company to turn its tech into what we now know as Google Earth. Another curious investor in Keyhole Inc. was none other than the venture capital firm In-Q-Tel run by the CIA according to a press release at the time.
Shipp also disclosed that the agency known as the Joint Special Ops Command (JSOC) is the “president’s secret army” which he can use for secret assassinations, overturning governments and things the American people don’t know about.
FBI warrantless searches violate the Fourth Amendment with national security letters, which Shipp noted enables them to walk into your employer’s office and demand all your financial records and if he or she says anything about them being there they can put your supervisor in jail or drop a case against themselves using the “State’s Secret Privilege law.”
“The top of the shadow government is the National Security Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency,” Shipp said.
Shipp expressed that the CIA was created through the Council on Foreign relations with no congressional approval, and historically the CFR is also tied into the mainstream media (MSM.) He elaborated that the CIA was the “central node” of the shadow government and controlled all of other 16 intelligence agencies despite the existence of the DNI. The agency also controls defense and intelligence contractors, can manipulate the president and political decisions, has the power to start wars, torture, initiate coups, and commit false flag attacks he said.
As Shipp stated, the CIA was created through executive order by then President Harry Truman by the signing of the National Security Act of 1947.
According to Shipp, the deep state is comprised of the military industrial complex, intelligence contractors, defense contractors, MIC lobbyist, Wall St (offshore accounts), Federal Reserve, IMF/World Bank, Treasury, Foreign lobbyists, and Central Banks.
In the shocking, explosive presentation, Shipp went on to express that there are “over 10,000 secret sites in the U.S.” that formed after 9/11. There are “1,291 secret government agencies, 1,931 large private corporations and over 4,800,000 Americans that he knows of who have a secrecy clearance, and 854,000 who have Top Secret clearance, explaining they signed their lives away bound by an agreement.
He also detailed how Congress is owned by the Military Industrial Complex through the Congressional Armed Services Committee (48 senior members of Congress) giving those members money in return for a vote on the spending bill for the military and intelligence budget.
He even touched on what he called the “secret intelligence industrial complex,” which he called the center of the shadow government including the CIA, NSA, NRO, and NGA.
Shipp further stated that around the “secret intelligence industrial complex” you have the big five conglomerate of intelligence contractors – Leidos Holdings, CSRA, CACI, SAIC, and Booz Allen Hamilton. He noted that the work they do is “top secret and unreported.”
The whistleblower remarked that these intelligence contractors are accountable to no one including Congress, echoing the words of Senator Daniel Inouye when he himself blew the whistle on the shadow government during the Iran-Contra hearings in 1987.
At the time Inouye expressed that the “shadow government had its own funding mechanism, shadowy Navy, and Air Force freedom to pursue its own goals free from all checks and balances and free from the law itself.”
Shipp further added that the shadow government and elected government were in the midst of a visible cold war.
So who is Shipp and is he credible as a whistleblower, does he have credentials for the CIA? Aim.org wrote:
Shipp held several high-level positions in the CIA. He was assigned as a protective agent for the Director of Central Intelligence, a counterintelligence investigator, a Counter Terrorism Center officer, a team leader protecting sensitive CIA assets from assassination, a manager of high-risk protective operations, a lead instructor for members of allied governments, an internal staff security investigator, and a polygraph examiner. He was tasked with protecting the CIA from foreign agent penetration and the chief of training for the CIA federal police force. Mr. Shipp functioned as program manager for the Department of State, Diplomatic Security, and Anti Terrorism Assistance global police training program. He is the recipient of two CIA Meritorious Unit Citations, three Exceptional Performance Awards and a Medallion for overseas covert operations. He is the author of From the Company of Shadows–CIA Operations and the War on Terrorism.
Shipp noted he was working with former NSA whistleblower William Binney but didn’t state what the two were working on together. Shipp is highly credible and may just be the highest level whistleblower. This leak is huge. He has been previously mentioned in the New York Times for blowing the whistle on the mistreatment of him and his family when they were put in a mold-contaminated home. He is also mentioned in a WikiLeaks cable during the GiFiles that I was able to dig up. Is this the beginning of whistleblowers coming forward to end the shadow government and deep state? You can watch Shipp’s full explosive presentation below.
wrong, the banks such as the federal reserve control the money and the politicians and the feds.
Once upon a time maybe, but not anymore. The banks are subject to and subservient to the CIA Intelligence Complex. Money is just another TOOL of the CIC Shadow Government and its global agenda.
Banking, finance, economies, and markets FACILITATE their operations. They use the banks to enrich themselves and the Deep State (which includes the banks, MIC, and others) to direct the flow of wealth to spread their power and influence.
Think Don Corleone on a global scale. 🙁
gandhi
At the apex of the power structure lay the money.
The country is co corrupt and literally rotten to the core! It is so awful and disgusting. They ALL need to be dealt with. This republic is not going to survive…And we all thought Donald was the last great white savior and you can flush that big pile of dung down the drain.
I believe the term is FUBAR. The Republic won’t survive because the people have no sense of duty anymore.
right…..it’s the PEOPLE that are jacked up in america…..the people are so screwed up there’s no hope of turning this around.
oh, DAMN!….did y’all hear the news? kevin shipp DIED tomorrow!
That was an outstanding speech. Hope it goes viral.
But, if it does’nt, it’s O.K., Trump is playing chess with them…
You know PO’d Patriot, I wish I could find a reason to argue or disagree with you. Trump is not what we all thought he was…… or we hoped he wasn’t. He’s just the tool used to reveal to the powers that be just who is who as far as any form of resistance that exists ….. is. Your last sentence, I’d take one step nearer – never be more than 3′ max from your firearm. 24/7. An arm’s reach at worst.
Trump is EXACTLY what I thought he was. 3′ from your gun always? That’s pretty paranoid.
yes, but is he paranoid ENOUGH?
WELL NO SHIT CIA Whistleblower….Now what are you going to do about it????? I am guessing the CIA COWARD whistleblower is just going to make bank on telling us what we already know, after he helped destroy our children’s health, freedoms, and future.
And BTW,https://www.yahoo.com/gma/doctor-become-1st-muslim-governor-us-history-034100658–abc-news-topstories.html
If these whistle blowers are to be believed. We need names and addresses. And the information spread across the web for anyone to download.
The best way to kill the “Deep” state is to kill
the IRS.
How to do that?
If you work, claim 99 dependents.
Save enough to potentially pay your tax.
That way on April 15 you will
have the option not to pay.
If enough of us did that
we could deprive the Deep state of
their money.
I have never been charged the penalty
for underpayment of taxes( I’m poor,
but I do pay taxes).
Most people that work are on our side.
What would happen if 20 million or so
people refused to write checks on April 15?
That might get somebody’s attention.
not really, they already have the money. if people did not pay taxes to pull money out of the system then that would result in high inflation with worthless money so all your savings, 401k, and paycheck would be worthless so shut your £ucking mouth and pay your fair share👍
Since you got personal
I’ll get personal
Asshole, I pay taxes every year
all according to the law.
This is a public forum.
I do not violate any Federal, state, or local laws.
Fu ck you, Troll.
If people refused to write checks april 15th. Nothing would happen. They would simply incur more debt and pay that debt with created out of thin air digital petro dollars. You can starve local and state goverments by withholding tax payments. But not the federal government.
OG, you are correct, it would be business as usual. What really pisses me off is the county collects 600K a year in property taxes in my area where my cabin is and don’t do a FOOKIN THING! They grade the main road maybe 2 times a year (needs it a lot more) and that’s it! I wonder if the property owners can sue the county for failure to provide any services? Cooksuckin’ Mormon piles of shit and their plethora of god dam kids we have to pay for and we get SHIT!
Politicians are puppets.
“The best way to kill the “Deep” state is to kill
the IRS.”
Exactly. That’s why Lois lerner is not being charged. The Clintons on the other hand have become a too visible sign of Deep State Corruption. They may well be sacrificed on the altar of public opinion to restore “confidence” in the government; their power and influence infrastructure decimated.
We can hope. 🙂
The Council on Foreign Relations is the main organization for policy distribution of the Globalists. Nearly everyone of importance at the Dept. of State is from the Council. Not a conspiracy. A geopolitical agenda. We’re doomed!
if only President Kennedy had kept his head
Shafty Kennedy wasn’t any prize. He was as crooked and disgusting a Billy boy klinton. He just didn’t get caught.
Kennedy crossed the CIA and they installed the father of Deep State Corruption (for his generation) Lyndon Baines Johnson as POTUS.
You can bet that sent a clear message to anyone and everyone since who had the ambition to occupy the Oval Office. 🙁
We are all patsies now.
If you hadn’t seen, go look up ‘The Enemies Within’ documentary movie, or listen to youtubes of author.
Shipp stated that Continuation of Government plans were secretly initiated after 911. The importance of this cannot be over stated. We cannot get rid of them now. Your pocket has been picked. That is why they scoff at the Constitution and take offense at our rights. We do not have either. I could listen to this guy all day and then some. Thank you Kevin Shipp, may God have mercy.
All of the loose ends are long tied up by this criminal government. So the only truth coming out of the Trump presidency is when he campaigned how much he despised the Iran deal negotiated before he was elected, a true neocon if there ever was one. The US thinks they own the oil in Iraq and are still attempting to control parts of Syria. Bombs away in Afghanistan murdering the native people who oppose the occupation while American people remain mostly silent. Fake news never missed a beat. It must be something in the air or water dumbing down the masses to silently accept their condition. O say can you see.
As in a state of denial ? The shadow government controls the media , Hollywood and the banks and key positions in government? What group owns the media ,Hollywood and the banks ? Take a guess? Rev.2:9, 3:9 John 8:44. Deny that? Speak up and be crusified. Speak not and be damed. Take your pick .
Go look up the CIA’s “Operation Mockingbird” began in the 1950’s
I have said on this site for years that the CIA needs to be defunded and defanged. They instigate conflicts around the world. Then line their pockets with cash. The CIA is evil to the core and the worlds largest Drug Dealer. 500 bombs were dropped in Afghanistan last month alone. So the CIA can continue their drug operations. And courtesy of the American dumbed down Tax Payer.
Thw US Government is rotten. Zero morals or integrity. Sure fail to pay your taxes and they take your property at the point of a gun.
Our America is lost. Now America is home of the Slave and land of the Fee.
Aside from a couple numbers and agencies I may not have heard of before, is there anyone here who didn’t already know this?
The fact is there is nothing anyone can do about this. It’s already done. There’s no possible way anyone is going to get the rest of the country to stand up and do something – that ship sailed long ago.
If you aren’t prepared to go around assassinating these creeps in the Deep State, you might as well forget about it. Only assassinating the top ten thousand or so people who run this country could possibly bring about any change at all.
Remember, don’t forget to vote…
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA…phew…I need a fuckin’ drink.
Me too lol. Got some extra fine finished stuff Imma try 🙂 My next will be using hickory smoked oak chips for finishing, should be delish!
Good stuff. I got some raspberry wine just ready to bottle and some more aged for a couple years that turned out pretty potent.
I watched the whole 1 HR + video.
It’s worth it folks.
Preppers need to have the Intel.
You may not be able to fight it, but you need to know who the enemy is!
Beware anyone that put down this video. There are deep state. They are spy’s in our midst.