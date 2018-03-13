CENSORSHIP CONFIRMED By Investigative Journalist: It’s A Conspiracy FACT

It isn’t new news that YouTube, Google, Facebook, and Twitter have taken their censorship to a whole new level in recent weeks. But investigative journalist Ben Swann has now proven that alternative media sites have been laying out conspiracy facts, not theories about what’s being done to them to silence their dissent.
YouTube’s purge is being done to any channel that questions the establishment’s official narrative or offers another view on a scientific theory. Often called “conspiracy theorists” or “pseudoscientists” as a means of shutting down the ideas, these tech giants are actually doing nothing more than proving those they censor correct. -SHTFPlan
“The things that are going to be blocked are not going to be fake stories. The things that are going to be blocked and censored, the things they are going to keep from people is going to be stuff they just don’t want you to focus on or know about.”
Alternative media’s warnings about Nazi-style censorship were met with criticism, doubt, and haughty derision in many mainstream media quarters, but as it turns out, those censored were not only correct, but the warnings were just the tip of the censorship iceberg. Investigative journalist Ben Swann noted in All News Pipeline, there is indeed a concerted effort by the Alt-Left social media giants to deep-six conservative, libertarian, and independent voices of liberty as part of an overall effort to silence their voices.
The notion of liberty and freedom is so much more easy to grasp than the one of government authoritarianism the media glorifies and propagates to brainwash the masses. Hence, the bold censorship of anyone calling for the liberty and freedom that all human beings deserve – the most basic of human rights and dignity.
Swann goes into the details that all of us are aware of by now, saying that the new moderators at YouTube are going further than simply “flagging” content they don’t like. They are completely removing channels that question the establishment in any manner. “So it’s not a conspiracy. There is no question that in fact, human moderators were pulling down ‘right-wing’ or conservative content,” says Swann.
“There is, in fact, a very coordinated effort by a number of organizations like Media Matters for America and the Southern Poverty Law Center to silence voices with which they do not agree. For instance, I know firsthand as these organizations have really attacked me personally, trying to silence my voice. Full disclosure here: I am, ideologically, a libertarian, neither on the left or on the right. But according to these groups, anyways, I am “alt-right”. A dog whistle, which actually means a white nationalist, which I am not at all. But that doesn’t stop them from slandering me…the goal of these organizations is to silence dissent not just from the right, but from the left as well. In fact, they silence anyone who is not part of the establishment structure.”
Swann then goes on to agree with a sentiment expressed by SHTFPlan that the next big things to prevent censorship, are decentralized platforms, not begging for the regulation of the platforms that are actively censoring dissent.
We disagree with Adams that more regulations of the internet by the government is a solution. The establishment is more likely than not in on all of this and leading the censorship charge. Their regulations will actually only enhance censorship of non-establishment and freedom-minded ideals while adding to an already unending number of laws.
See what we did there? We disagreed with Adams while still calling for him to have the right to freely express his ideas. Free speech is not some magical concept. Our idea is a decentralized video platform like DTube. It’s a much better solution than adding to the ever-expanding tyrannical regulations of…everything. Regulation of the currency is why Bitcoin arose in the first place, and snuffing out those platforms who kill basic human rights such as free speech should be a more worthy goal over increasing regulations. –SHTFPlan, March 6, 2018
DTube and Steemit were suggested by Swann, and both are decentralized. The future is one of fewer regulations. As freedom becomes more desirable and the establishment hardens down on attempts to coerce the public into accepting slavery, the censorship of dissent will be the undoing of Facebook and YouTube, while decentralization will take hold in almost every aspect of life.
Author:
Mac Slavo
March 13th, 2018
Someone needs to create an alternative site for fair debate unlike Twitter,Facebook,Google and Youtube. All sides need to be heard and let the public decide.
One cannot argue with liberals because they have no capability to truly debate or consider another viewpoint. For to do that would mean they would have to understand the arguments being presented. No, it is the easier course for them to just give up all thought processes, all logic, all sense of history or perspective; thus, that is what they do. They haven’t a clue to the idea of rights. Or of right and wrong that comes from within their own hearts. We need a purging of this entire mindset. Nothing less will work.
Without public dissent anything goes. There are sites that still allow dissent. What you say can and will be held against you. The early stages of a complete blackout of dissent on the net. Par for the course, see it coming from a mile away. Good because I ain’t buying nothing besides food.
Any site that makes your information its main profit product is inherently bad for you, especially if the site isn’t giving you anything tangible ( such as $$ ) as a result of selling, you.
It’s a form of digitized slavery.
Anybody engaged in this censorship on behalf of the social media and search companies needs to give a long think about this particular fact: by removing from the web information about paedophilia and sex trafficking networks, money laundering and bribery in international institutions, war crimes, human rights abuses etc. is colluding with the perps. In fact, the law says so. Anyone who knows about crimes and actively covers it up is complicit in those crimes. Remember that, when you hang out with your Millennial and nano generation shit-fag friends drinking organic beer and discussing your tats.