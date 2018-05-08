Preps and Solutions
    Bill Gates Warns Of An Apocalyptic Nightmare: 30 Million DEAD

    Mac Slavo
    May 8th, 2018
    SHTFplan.com
    Comments (45)
    Read by 5,374 people

    Billionaire Bill Gates says he’s trying to prevent an apocalyptic nightmare – one which he says could kill 30 million people in 200 days. He says the scariest recurring nightmare is a global pandemic, triggered by a bio-terror attack, and he’s trying to reach out to new National Security Adviser John Bolton about a vaccination plan he believes can prevent it.

    Gate doesn’t believe a bioattack would prevent all loss of human life, but he thinks a massive vaccination effort could mitigate its catastrophic effects. Gates says the U.S. government is falling short in preparing the nation and the world for the “significant probability of a large and lethal modern-day pandemic occurring in our lifetimes.”

    But not any vaccine is 100% effective, and some are straight up death traps; a game of Russian roulette if you will. But to billionaires like Gates, our lives and health don’t really matter at all. He has the means to survive, so he isn’t concerned about what we inject in our bodies – pandemic or not. It’s quite obvious he’s on a fear-mongering propaganda campaign for vaccine manufacturers. In fact, Gates made a presentation on his fears last week to the Massachusetts Medical Society.

    The Microsoft co-founder now leads a foundation on global health and he said he briefed President Donald Trump, who encouraged him to follow up with top officials at the Health and Human Services Department, the National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration. Gates believes that like the last major pandemic one that occurred 100 years ago in 1918 and saw the influenza virus kill as many as 100 million worldwide, another is right around the corner.

    Gates says only the U.S. has the resources to prevent it, though it will require an organized global plan – one that currently does not exist. And what he wants, is a massive forced vaccination campaign.  Vaccines alone are sometimes bigger killers than the diseases they allegedly prevent.

    From the US government’s own website:

    As of March 31, 2018, there have been more than 89,355 reports of measles vaccine reactions, hospitalizations, injuries and deaths following measles vaccinations made to the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), including 445 related deaths, 6,196 hospitalizations, and 1,657 related disabilities. Over 60% of those adverse events occurred in children three years old and under. –VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System)

    By comparison, how many have died from the measles? Again, from the US government’s own websites:

    Measles has killed one person in 2015, and before that, one died in 2003.  So two measles deaths have occurred since 2003 from the actual infection, but the vaccine has killed 445.

    But Gates doesn’t care what you want and what the numbers say, he wants everyone vaccinated. And if he’s got to play on fear to get it, he’s going to: it’s king the MO of globalists. Gates believes that if a highly contagious and lethal airborne pathogen like the 1918 influenza were to take hold today, nearly 33 million people worldwide would die in just six months, Gates noted in his prepared remarks, citing a simulation done by the Institute for Disease Modeling, a research organization in Bellevue, Washington.

    Besides a massive vaccine push, Gates has other ideas about preparing for the worst. “So, we need to invest in other approaches, like antiviral drugs and antibody therapies that can be stockpiled or rapidly manufactured to stop the spread of pandemic diseases or treat people who have been exposed,” he said in his speech. Of course, Gates’ nightmare is not even a worst-case scenario. Another leading flu expert says the next one could easily wipe out 300 million worldwide.

    What about boosting immunities naturally in preparation for a pandemic? Gates seems to think the best way is to spend money on government approved vaccines or drugs.

    At the end of the day, we should all be free to make our own decisions about whether or not we want to be injected with vaccines. It’s easy to see the government is pushing them on us, but that just makes some even warier.

    1. SpudWeb says:
      May 8, 2018 at 7:07 am

      AND????? 30 Million is not eve 5% of the world’s population. YAAAWWWNNNNNN………

      Reply
    2. FTW says:
      May 8, 2018 at 7:36 am

      Microsoft co-founder now leads a foundation on global health

      aka – Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – aka – depopulation control

      older quote from Bill, but very much hold true to this day …

      “The world today has 6.8 billion people… now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services, we could lower that (number) by perhaps 10 or 15%.” “Vaccines are something I love.”

      Juice up on Vaccines if you want to shorten your life span while dying miserably.

      Reply
      • Heartless says:
        May 8, 2018 at 10:27 am

        I’d trust Bill Gates about as soon as I trusted that damned paperclip in early version of Microsoft Office as being helpful. Gates has never in his life done anything but to suit himself and his own plans. Vaccinations? Yeah, right. At what price Bill? Loaded with what? RFID’s? Some back-door spyware? The need to be kept updated? Bull. Him and Melinda need to just go and French-kiss some plague victim with Ebola as far as I’m concerned.

        Reply
      • EMT says:
        May 8, 2018 at 10:59 am

        Willful ignorance about vaccinations and their effectiveness is silly. Know why most haven’t died or been seriously disabled from childhood diseases? Because they’ve been vaccinated. Know why EMS personnel don’t have Hep A or Hep B? Because they’ve been vaccinated. Know why my kid never had to suffer through chicken pocks like I did? Vaccinations. The benefit far outweighs the risk. Have you ever seen a person suffering from measles, mumps, rubella, polio, typhoid fever, small pox, or shingles? There is no witchdoctor voodoo remedy that will successfully prevent or treat these diseases. And if you believe that nonsense, I have some swamp land you might be interested in buying.

        Reply
    3. Kfilly says:
      May 8, 2018 at 7:39 am

      I will take my chances with the pandemic. This d-bag said with control of health care and through the use of vaccines something like a 5% population reduction could occur. Why don’t you step up and kill yourself for the team Bill?

      Reply
    4. Herr Oberst says:
      May 8, 2018 at 7:41 am

      30 million people is only 1/2 of 1% of the global population, wouldn’t even register as even a minor depopulation event. 3 Billion people, now that would be apocalyptic.

      Reply
    5. anon says:
      May 8, 2018 at 7:45 am

      Which population group are we going to sterilize… I mean vaccinate today Bill?

      Reply
    6. ROBBO says:
      May 8, 2018 at 7:50 am

      Got Shares in Pharma have we!

      Reply
    7. SF Mo says:
      May 8, 2018 at 8:10 am

      Give me one good reason why I should trust this non-Doctor when I can’t even trust the FBI, Attorney General or the Supreme Court
      to follow the simple written instructions that made this country Great in the first place.

      Reply
    8. Happy Happy Joy Joy says:
      May 8, 2018 at 8:15 am

      Heh here we go again with the vaccination scheming. ONE TRICK PONY.

      Reply
    9. Leader of the intillectual rwvolution.... says:
      May 8, 2018 at 8:19 am

      This guy is into depopulating the planet woth his vaccines. Why dont you read up on why the gates foundation is banned from giving vaccines in india and africa…. he is under investigation for sterilizing millions of africans and tens of thousands of indians against their will and without their knowledge… fucking pleabs….

      Reply
    10. Kevin2 says:
      May 8, 2018 at 8:30 am

      “a vaccination plan he believes can prevent it.”

      Or cause it.

      Reply
      • Jack says:
        May 8, 2018 at 7:40 pm

        Exactly. Vaccines is a perfect vector to spread a pandemic. Unless someone catches you in the act, a patient who contracts the disease is just one of the unlucky ones for whom it wasn’t effective.

        Reply
    11. Bert says:
      May 8, 2018 at 8:39 am

      Some very important elements are missing from this hit piece… when, where, and what exactly did Bill Gates say.

      What did Gates say, you could quote him in context.

      I don’t want to read what Mac Salvo thinks Bill Gates said and meant. Mac Salvo has an agenda, fear pimp.

      To be fair to Bill Gates, each sentence of this story should start out “Mac Salvo thinks….”

      But then again no one comes here for the unbiased unadulterated truth, we come here to sample the uneducated paranoid idiocy. Use this site as a barometer on how absurd the followers are.

      SHTFPlan is almost like a demented CNN.

      Reply
    12. Beaumont says:
      May 8, 2018 at 8:43 am

      The nice man is a-scared, so let him inject you, herd.

      Reply
    13. Just Me says:
      May 8, 2018 at 8:46 am

      All while living in his private compound complete with underground bunker on the shores of Lake Washington. When he has a large get together, Seattle Fire Dept has patrolled the lake in front of his house with a fire boat to keep the common people away. Dignitary privileges for the elite who make policy but exclude themselves. Make no mistake, these people want to control you because they think they are better than anyone else.

      Reply
    14. Anonymous says:
      May 8, 2018 at 9:12 am

      Gates will start the pandemic

      Reply
    15. J says:
      May 8, 2018 at 9:19 am

      I’m in favor of a vaccine for blacks that turns their skin white. Then the race card is over for them.!!!!

      Reply
    16. akvalmet30 says:
      May 8, 2018 at 9:34 am

      More forced vaccination on the way? What else is new…I can’t wait until this Government destroys itself through failed policies. We’re the new Rome.

      Reply
    17. B from CA says:
      May 8, 2018 at 9:44 am

      Who died and made him boss of the world. Go back to your computer, Bill. I decide what, where, and when to receive medical intervention in my life and in the lives of those I am responsible for; not you, Bill Gates, or any other self-appointed Chosen Psychopathic Criminal.

      In a Just World, the likes of Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, and many more would be tried for mass murders.

      __

      Reply
    18. Agin Cajun says:
      May 8, 2018 at 10:22 am

      Bill Gates should limit his comments to what he knows best: (1) stealing ideas from others; (2) bilking the government of millions by selling faulty product; (3) lying; (4) feigning intelligence; (5) choosing “yes” men. He is a eugenicist and wants the world population to decrease as do the other mentally deranged globalists who believe they know what is best for everyone. Lousy schlopp.!.

      Reply
    19. Frank Thoughts says:
      May 8, 2018 at 11:07 am

      Tips for avoiding pandemics (based on evidence from past pandemics: remember Ebola?):

      1) Do not repeatedly stick your penis in other men’s anuses and ejaculate.
      2) Do not eat unhygienic food.
      3) Wash your hands, wash your home.
      4) Don’t visit filthy villages and slums in the third world.
      5) Avoid India and Africa.
      6) Don’t eat dirty chickens in Asia.
      7) Don’t just crap on the pavement: use a toilet.
      8) Quickly isolate anyone exhibiting signs of a pandemic.

      Reply
    20. george says:
      May 8, 2018 at 12:25 pm

      Change your name to Captain Trips , Billy Boy .

      Reply
    21. JayJay says:
      May 8, 2018 at 12:48 pm

      nearly 33 million people worldwide would die in just six months,

      This POS is killing S. Africans and others by injecting crap in them–research.
      So, why would he want to save millions? Be careful; be very careful submitting to this man’s plan.
      His goal is less population–he brags about it.

      Reply
    22. dumbcucks says:
      May 8, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      A real pandemic would kill half of global population. Unemployment rate would be negative. All the wealth of the dead would be poured into the economy. Land and housing would be free. Wealth and prosperity for a thousand years.
      Too good to ever be allowed. No, they will nuke you, they want 99.9% dead.

      Reply
    23. aljamo says:
      May 8, 2018 at 5:05 pm

      Appoint Gates as the US official vaccine test subject. Throw in a monetary stripped Nobel Peace Prize for boring us all to death.

      Reply
    24. Anonymous says:
      May 8, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      Psychopaths like to spend other people’s money.

      Reply
    25. Frank in Florida says:
      May 8, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      Bill Gates, self-appointed genius of the entire world.

      Reply
    26. notofthsiworld says:
      May 8, 2018 at 7:57 pm

      warns? he’s the dork that’s going to kill us! he’s already killing and sterilizing people all over the world with his poisons! take him DOWN!

      Reply
    27. the Lone Ranger says:
      May 8, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      Gates’ Internet Explorer and other software packages DISabled his competitors’ software when uploaded.

      His vaccines have STERILIZED over 120,000 young women in Africa.

      Who’s he fooling?

      Who died and left Gates in charge?

      He’s a demonstrated eugenicist and any reader here who is a racist is playing right into his hands.

      Don’t.

      Gates and his fellow globalists are filled with irrational fear that there is not enough on our planet for everyone. That’s a boldfaced lie.

      The truth is that greed, selfishness, suppression of health cures and and free energy inventions are supported by interlocking systems that keep people dependent, instead of freeing them. That is the truth they do NOT want you to see or know!

      Studies continue to show that when the qualify of life improves, the birth rate recedes.

      If you give in to Gates and his ilk, you will surely die.

      “The root of all war is fear”, wrote Thomas Merton. Stand up to fear, stand up to Gates, witness to the truth.

      – the Lone Ranger

      Reply
    28. Big Mouth says:
      May 8, 2018 at 9:06 pm

      https://www.indiatoday.in/magazine/health/story/20170306-bill-gates-foundation-vaccines-for-poor-india-health-985853-2017-02-27

      https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/centre-shuts-gate-on-bill-melinda-gates-foundation/articleshow/57028697.cms

      https://www.naturalnews.com/2017-02-14-india-tosses-out-gates-foundation-due-to-conflicts-of-interest-with-big-pharma.html

      Reply

