Bill Gates Warns Of An Apocalyptic Nightmare: 30 Million DEAD

Billionaire Bill Gates says he’s trying to prevent an apocalyptic nightmare – one which he says could kill 30 million people in 200 days. He says the scariest recurring nightmare is a global pandemic, triggered by a bio-terror attack, and he’s trying to reach out to new National Security Adviser John Bolton about a vaccination plan he believes can prevent it.
Gates says only the U.S. has the resources to prevent it, though it will require an organized global plan – one that currently does not exist. And what he wants, is a massive forced vaccination campaign. Vaccines alone are sometimes bigger killers than the diseases they allegedly prevent.
From the US government’s own website:
As of March 31, 2018, there have been more than 89,355 reports of measles vaccine reactions, hospitalizations, injuries and deaths following measles vaccinations made to the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), including 445 related deaths, 6,196 hospitalizations, and 1,657 related disabilities. Over 60% of those adverse events occurred in children three years old and under. –VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System)
By comparison, how many have died from the measles? Again, from the US government’s own websites:
But Gates doesn’t care what you want and what the numbers say, he wants everyone vaccinated. And if he’s got to play on fear to get it, he’s going to: it’s king the MO of globalists. Gates believes that if a highly contagious and lethal airborne pathogen like the 1918 influenza were to take hold today, nearly 33 million people worldwide would die in just six months, Gates noted in his prepared remarks, citing a simulation done by the Institute for Disease Modeling, a research organization in Bellevue, Washington.
At the end of the day, we should all be free to make our own decisions about whether or not we want to be injected with vaccines. It’s easy to see the government is pushing them on us, but that just makes some even warier.
AND????? 30 Million is not eve 5% of the world’s population. YAAAWWWNNNNNN………
The world does need a good cleansing.
EtOH should do it…..
Microsoft co-founder now leads a foundation on global health
aka – Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – aka – depopulation control
older quote from Bill, but very much hold true to this day …
“The world today has 6.8 billion people… now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services, we could lower that (number) by perhaps 10 or 15%.” “Vaccines are something I love.”
Juice up on Vaccines if you want to shorten your life span while dying miserably.
I’d trust Bill Gates about as soon as I trusted that damned paperclip in early version of Microsoft Office as being helpful. Gates has never in his life done anything but to suit himself and his own plans. Vaccinations? Yeah, right. At what price Bill? Loaded with what? RFID’s? Some back-door spyware? The need to be kept updated? Bull. Him and Melinda need to just go and French-kiss some plague victim with Ebola as far as I’m concerned.
Willful ignorance about vaccinations and their effectiveness is silly. Know why most haven’t died or been seriously disabled from childhood diseases? Because they’ve been vaccinated. Know why EMS personnel don’t have Hep A or Hep B? Because they’ve been vaccinated. Know why my kid never had to suffer through chicken pocks like I did? Vaccinations. The benefit far outweighs the risk. Have you ever seen a person suffering from measles, mumps, rubella, polio, typhoid fever, small pox, or shingles? There is no witchdoctor voodoo remedy that will successfully prevent or treat these diseases. And if you believe that nonsense, I have some swamp land you might be interested in buying.
The amish and other societies must be dropping like flies then?
EMT,
How are those flu shots working out? Bet you haven’t had the flu in years.
We need a vaccine that prevents people from having opinions that are not backed by evidence.
I will take my chances with the pandemic. This d-bag said with control of health care and through the use of vaccines something like a 5% population reduction could occur. Why don’t you step up and kill yourself for the team Bill?
30 million people is only 1/2 of 1% of the global population, wouldn’t even register as even a minor depopulation event. 3 Billion people, now that would be apocalyptic.
Which population group are we going to
sterilize… I mean vaccinate today Bill?
Got Shares in Pharma have we!
Give me one good reason why I should trust this non-Doctor when I can’t even trust the FBI, Attorney General or the Supreme Court
to follow the simple written instructions that made this country Great in the first place.
Heh here we go again with the vaccination scheming. ONE TRICK PONY.
This guy is into depopulating the planet woth his vaccines. Why dont you read up on why the gates foundation is banned from giving vaccines in india and africa…. he is under investigation for sterilizing millions of africans and tens of thousands of indians against their will and without their knowledge… fucking pleabs….
Sterilizing Africans you say? Marvelous, nothing wrong with that.
“a vaccination plan he believes can prevent it.”
Or cause it.
Exactly. Vaccines is a perfect vector to spread a pandemic. Unless someone catches you in the act, a patient who contracts the disease is just one of the unlucky ones for whom it wasn’t effective.
Some very important elements are missing from this hit piece… when, where, and what exactly did Bill Gates say.
What did Gates say, you could quote him in context.
I don’t want to read what Mac Salvo thinks Bill Gates said and meant. Mac Salvo has an agenda, fear pimp.
To be fair to Bill Gates, each sentence of this story should start out “Mac Salvo thinks….”
But then again no one comes here for the unbiased unadulterated truth, we come here to sample the uneducated paranoid idiocy. Use this site as a barometer on how absurd the followers are.
SHTFPlan is almost like a demented CNN.
But you obviously love it, oh great buffoon. April Ryan, Don Lemon, most main stream media outlets today do the exact same thing. Time for you to return to MSNBC where the truth is fully dead and you can hear your quotes, out of context, and vitriolic commentary all day.
All day every day,
Kinda irritating actually, must be why i dont read or watch any of that garbage
Agin Cajun, agreed. Don Lemon and April Ryan are 2 of the biggest black liars in MSM today. Constantly lying about white people.
Bert, bite your tongue! SHTFPlan.com is NOT CNN! Go back to MSM.
The nice man is a-scared, so let him inject you, herd.
All while living in his private compound complete with underground bunker on the shores of Lake Washington. When he has a large get together, Seattle Fire Dept has patrolled the lake in front of his house with a fire boat to keep the common people away. Dignitary privileges for the elite who make policy but exclude themselves. Make no mistake, these people want to control you because they think they are better than anyone else.
Gates will start the pandemic
Absolutely correct. It may have already begun in other parts of the world.
Part of the NWO and depopulation
I’m in favor of a vaccine for blacks that turns their skin white. Then the race card is over for them.!!!!
J, there was an excellent treatment of that concept in the underrated movie “Iron Sky”
More forced vaccination on the way? What else is new…I can’t wait until this Government destroys itself through failed policies. We’re the new Rome.
Who died and made him boss of the world. Go back to your computer, Bill. I decide what, where, and when to receive medical intervention in my life and in the lives of those I am responsible for; not you, Bill Gates, or any other self-appointed Chosen Psychopathic Criminal.
In a Just World, the likes of Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, and many more would be tried for mass murders.
__
Bill Gates should limit his comments to what he knows best: (1) stealing ideas from others; (2) bilking the government of millions by selling faulty product; (3) lying; (4) feigning intelligence; (5) choosing “yes” men. He is a eugenicist and wants the world population to decrease as do the other mentally deranged globalists who believe they know what is best for everyone. Lousy schlopp.!.
Tips for avoiding pandemics (based on evidence from past pandemics: remember Ebola?):
1) Do not repeatedly stick your penis in other men’s anuses and ejaculate.
2) Do not eat unhygienic food.
3) Wash your hands, wash your home.
4) Don’t visit filthy villages and slums in the third world.
5) Avoid India and Africa.
6) Don’t eat dirty chickens in Asia.
7) Don’t just crap on the pavement: use a toilet.
8) Quickly isolate anyone exhibiting signs of a pandemic.
You mean the great Ebola scare of 2014? The one that was going to bring Christmas to a screeching halt? Yea. I remember.
Change your name to Captain Trips , Billy Boy .
nearly 33 million people worldwide would die in just six months,
This POS is killing S. Africans and others by injecting crap in them–research.
So, why would he want to save millions? Be careful; be very careful submitting to this man’s plan.
His goal is less population–he brags about it.
A real pandemic would kill half of global population. Unemployment rate would be negative. All the wealth of the dead would be poured into the economy. Land and housing would be free. Wealth and prosperity for a thousand years.
Too good to ever be allowed. No, they will nuke you, they want 99.9% dead.
Appoint Gates as the US official vaccine test subject. Throw in a monetary stripped Nobel Peace Prize for boring us all to death.
Psychopaths like to spend other people’s money.
Bill Gates, self-appointed genius of the entire world.
warns? he’s the dork that’s going to kill us! he’s already killing and sterilizing people all over the world with his poisons! take him DOWN!
Gates’ Internet Explorer and other software packages DISabled his competitors’ software when uploaded.
His vaccines have STERILIZED over 120,000 young women in Africa.
Who’s he fooling?
Who died and left Gates in charge?
He’s a demonstrated eugenicist and any reader here who is a racist is playing right into his hands.
Don’t.
Gates and his fellow globalists are filled with irrational fear that there is not enough on our planet for everyone. That’s a boldfaced lie.
The truth is that greed, selfishness, suppression of health cures and and free energy inventions are supported by interlocking systems that keep people dependent, instead of freeing them. That is the truth they do NOT want you to see or know!
Studies continue to show that when the qualify of life improves, the birth rate recedes.
If you give in to Gates and his ilk, you will surely die.
“The root of all war is fear”, wrote Thomas Merton. Stand up to fear, stand up to Gates, witness to the truth.
– the Lone Ranger
https://www.indiatoday.in/magazine/health/story/20170306-bill-gates-foundation-vaccines-for-poor-india-health-985853-2017-02-27
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/centre-shuts-gate-on-bill-melinda-gates-foundation/articleshow/57028697.cms
https://www.naturalnews.com/2017-02-14-india-tosses-out-gates-foundation-due-to-conflicts-of-interest-with-big-pharma.html