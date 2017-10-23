Preps and Solutions
    Madagascar Hospitals On High Alert: ‘No One Is Safe’ From The Black Plague

    Mac Slavo
    October 23rd, 2017
    SHTFplan.com
    Comments (57)
    Read by 7,950 people

    plague

    Travelers are being warned to keep their distance from areas of Madagascar affected by the bubonic plague. As the outbreak worsens, some doctors are even warning that “no one is safe” from the disease.

    The outbreak of the black plague in Madagascar has so far killed 97 people, and doctors are warning that it will be continuing to spread and worsen, meaning no one is safe. Health officials say the disease, which contributed to the deaths of more than 50 million people in Europe during the Middle Ages, has spread from rural areas to the more urban areas not usually affected. Hundreds of cases are reported on the tropical island every year, but experts are warning the epidemic is “much more dangerous” than in previous years.

    Officials have reported infections in 17 of the island nation’s 22 regions since the outbreak started in August. And the number of cases is growing by the day, said Elhadj As Sy, the secretary general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) as the nation put all hospitals on high alert. The hospitals have also begun implementing preventative measures with attempts to stall the spread of the bacterial infection.

    The IFRC said it’s introducing the same “safe and dignified” burial methods used in West Africa during the 2014 Ebola epidemic. This helps cut the chain of transmission by preventing further infections through direct contact with infected corpses.

    Last week, less than 60 people had died and around 600 had been infected. Now, there are 911 confirmed cases in addition to the almost 100 deaths. While cases of bubonic plague occur in Madagascar nearly every year, the much more dangerous and deadly pneumonic plague has never been so prevalent. It arrived earlier than expected this year, and has become much more contagious with it being transmitted from person to person through the air. Pneumonic plague is the most life-threatening form of the infection caused by the manifestation of a Yersinia pestis bacterial infection.

    Although the black plague can be treated effectively with antibiotics, the incubation time of this bacteria is incredibly short. Death often occurs within 12-24 hours of becoming infected. The bubonic strain of the disease is spread through the bites of infected fleas, whereas the more contagious and deadly pneumonic type is spread through the coughing or sneezing of an infected person.

    Elhadj As Sy said that overcoming the epidemic would require long-term help, not “just intervening at the peak and then forgetting about it”. Dr. Manitra Rakotoarivony, Madagascar’s director of health promotion, said: “Normally, people who catch the plague live in poor areas, but people in every place in society are catching the disease.”

    Jimmy Whitworth, professor of International Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told The Sun: “It has been a long time since we have seen the plague in an urban environment.

    Although health officials have said that internationally, the threat is still fairly low, they’ve also said no one in Madagascar is safe, including travelers, spiking concerns over a possible global pandemic.

    1. FTW says:
      October 23, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      “It has been a long time since we have seen the plague in an urban environment.”

      Actually … in our American cities … we still have the “black plague”.

      It’s called the NFL [nagger felon league]

      Can’t get rid of it quick enough – it reproduces to quickly to keep under control.

      Reply
    2. Him says:
      October 23, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      Stopped watching the NFL awhile ago. It has become just too ghetto. Jumping around like a wild monkey after a tackle or catch. Really?

      Reply
    3. Kay123 says:
      October 23, 2017 at 2:55 pm

      So….how many air flights are scheduled for arrival to USA for this month?
      John Mcblame, Obutto, Hitlery, and all of the “Deep State” are probably
      jumping with joy. Ebola, zeka, Aids, TB, yellow fever, cohlera, etc., etc.,
      all failed to infect the U.S.? But…they didn’t want to ban air service, did they?
      I wonder if they will be planning to be “out of town” during the eradication…..errr…the
      US ” cleansing?

      Reply
    4. aljamo says:
      October 23, 2017 at 3:03 pm

      The NFL has made owners incredibly wealthy, the commissoner gets 32 million this year. Don’t include the national anthem publicly before the game will clear up the stand or not problem. Highly contagious diseases like the black plague sounds like something created in a lab, with modern medicine so advanced there should be a cure. The entire system thrives on death and destruction. Now get that mercury vaccination and swallow those ten medications to mask the symptoms until the rapid croak comes. The best Healthcare in the world they say while paying off the entire federal government to keep it going. Killing off babies and people of all ages not fast enough apparently.

      Reply
    5. Anonymous says:
      October 23, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      This is normally a disease of the poor, dirty slum dweller dregs of society. That’s what the Rich and the Brain Dead used to believe.

      Reply
      • Neal Jensen says:
        October 24, 2017 at 7:28 am

        Mostly true because their sanitation practices fail to deal with flea infestations. Fleas can jump from person to person in close proximity. Deal with the fleas, practice good sanitation habits at home, care for your pets, and AVOID crowed places with lots of people and avoid medical treatment areas and services where high concentrations of sick people are and you can bypass this disease mostly. Do all you can to promote a healthy immune system as well.

        Reply
    6. lolzngiggles says:
      October 23, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      If you’re interested in medicinal plants and understanding their constituents, I’ve made a compendium and am working on part 2 which I will post when it’s done.

      https://gentlywoken.wordpress.com/2017/05/13/first-blog-post/

      Reply
      • War Thog says:
        October 23, 2017 at 9:55 pm

        I just ordered $3500 worth of fruit, nut and medicinal trees, shrubs and vines. Building a survival garden. To lessen my exposure to the outside world. Self sufficiency is key. Of course I probably won’t see any fruit or nuts bearing for at least a couple to three years. The National Fruitcake League; is the only fruit-nuts falling off the trees these days. Never paid them much attention anyways…

        Reply
        • lolzngiggles says:
          October 24, 2017 at 8:41 am

          That is legit, my end goal is to have my own garden with a section dedicated to medicinal herbs with a sizable drying and storage space. Make sure to keep the deer off the young trees 🙂

          Reply
    7. Yohan Smythe III says:
      October 23, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      WTF !!!!! Last week it was not called this, and now all of a sudden they are labeling this “bubonic plague” and “black plague” !!!!!

      Have they stopped all travel to this area of the world yet?

      Reply
    8. Sgt. Dale says:
      October 23, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      DAMN!!!

      I hope they get control of this.

      Let bring more people into the USA. Maybe we won’t get it. I’m dreaming!!!

      Sgt.

      Reply
    9. TEST says:
      October 23, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      While every life lost is a tragedy, 60 out of 600 dying, 10% – particularly in a 3rd world health care system – is actually a bit encouraging.I don’t mean to make light of the suffering of those that died, or suffered the disease, but on an epidemiological level (alone), this is relatively good news.

      About a decade ago (I can’t remember when) there was a MASSIVE plague outbreak…. then it just seemed to end. Never heard why, or how. I assume a massive infusion of antibiotics resolved it.

      Of course, what if the bad guys fiddle with the genome of the plague, or some other nasty agent! While we all want a Constitutional small gov’t, there IS a rightful, and Constitutional, place for gov’t to get involved in national defense. And bioweapons – particularly engineered ones – would be WORSE than a war, so they fit the bill.

      Reply
    10. Jolly Roger says:
      October 23, 2017 at 4:48 pm

      Black plague had eradicated itself from the planet naturally, but was re-created in a lab within the last few years from DNA extracted from the teeth of a medieval plague victim.

      I don’t have a link, but a search should turn it up quickly. I just read the article a month or two ago.

      Reply
    11. Bert says:
      October 23, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      Merkel has her order in for 2.5 million of them.

      Reply
    12. Old Guy says:
      October 23, 2017 at 6:57 pm

      Not too long ago it was the EBOLA that was supposed to do the job. The plague is spread by flea infested rats.

      Reply
    13. PO'd Patriot says:
      October 23, 2017 at 7:08 pm

      Madagascar eh… sounds like some James Bond movie location. People get infected there by this every year but now its spreading to more people. Sounds to me that there are those who might be tweeking it to do just that. I’m sure an infected person will soon hop a plane to ‘Merica, hopefully San Francisco, hepatitis capitol of the USA. Hope all the Libtards get a dose. I can see Maxine Waters having it and becoming our new poster child. Ah well just musing. Hope everybody here has a nice evening together with family.

      Reply
      • Genius says:
        October 23, 2017 at 7:18 pm

        PO’d, I have the cure! ALCOHOL! I love living here, no fleas, no rats, virtually no “black plague”, no hurricanes, no tornadoes, gun friendly, 4 seasons, right wing extremists, clean, productive, white, no mosquitos, no police state shit, I chose this place because of these things. Cheers bro!

        Reply
      • Frank Thoughts says:
        October 24, 2017 at 2:45 am

        Absolutely! For their plan to work they have to let somebody infected get on a plane and fly to a conference in the US. Make sure not to demand a health certificate or even border checks, just make sure they get there.

        Good thing they have an African in charge of the World Health Organization! And what was his priority while this is happening? Making the dictator of Zimbabwe a goodwill ambassador! When Ebola broke out, the African WHO office refused to even communicate this fact to their HQ in Geneva. They so don’t have this under control. Africa has levels of dirty that people in the first world can’t imagine.

        Reply
    14. Kay123 says:
      October 23, 2017 at 10:36 pm

      Genius;
      Wow, where do you live….on an island of some 2000 acres?

      Reply
    15. Chili says:
      October 24, 2017 at 2:21 pm

      How about that opioid plague, you all plan to eat all pharma and take a nice long nap?

      Reply

