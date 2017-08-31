Crisis Mode: 100,000 Texas City Residents Lose Water Supply “Indefinitely”
People begin lining up at a closed Wal-Mart store in Beaumont, TX at around 2:30 Thursday morning after hearing the water supply for the city had failed.
The city of Beaumont, Texas is now in crisis mode after losing their water supply indefinitely. Residents in desperate need of clean water lined up outside of a Wal-Mart in hopes of buying bottled water, now worth its weight in gold.
Residents in an Eastern Texas city are now hoping that they can buy the water they need. The main municipal water pumps have now failed due to flooding, and there is no estimated time for repairs. Beaumont received 26 inches of rain on Tuesday, which is a city record for the most rainfall in a single day, according to the National Weather Service.
Beaumont, which boasts a population of over 100,000 people, lost both its main and secondary water supplies on Wednesday. Hurricane Harvey‘s excessive rainfall caused the Neches River to overflow, which damaged the city’s water pumps, according to city officials. The city’s secondary water source, which is located at the Loeb wells in Hardin County, is also offline.
City government officials say that the outage is indefinite as they must inspect the damaged pumps first before repairs can even begin. There’s no way to inspect the damages either until the water resides. Government officials did give city residents a little warning that they would lose access to clean water. Residents were urged to fill up their bathtubs with water, as the city water system was expected to lose pressure early Thursday. But some residents still ran out of clean water and many were lined up outside local stores overnight hoping to buy bottles of water.
A young mother even said that the city’s inability to supply residents with water was putting her young baby at risk. Jennifer England said, “I stopped to get water because I have a baby who is sick and I need to flush his tube,” she said. “I just needed to get some water and leave, because we are in a hurry. We want to get out before the water rises again. The police officer came here and stopped everyone. I desperately need water for my baby, but they would not give me any.”
Around 2:30 a.m., a crowd of people outside the Speedy Stop convenience store attempted to pick up some of the water bottle cases left outside the closed shop. A policeman intervened, telling HuffPost, “I’m not going to let people just take water. I know we’re in a scary situation, but I had to tell them to stop.”
“Several cars pulled off with water and that’s fine, but we can’t just let everyone load up what they want,” said the officer, who identified himself as Joe Marlboro. “We’re not going to arrest anyone as we’re in a dire situation, but at the end of the day we have to have order and we can’t let them take the water.” –Huffington Post
Sixty-seven-year-old Norris (who didn’t want to give his last name), argued that he wasn’t trying to steal the water. “We’re not trying to take advantage, but when the news tells you to get out of the city because they don’t know when the water will be fixed, what are people to do? I plan to pay the store for the water. I wasn’t just going to take it,” he said. “We’re isolated here. We may not be able to get water anytime soon, so that’s the situation here.”
The Speedy Stop convenience store’s manager, Ronnie Miller, told HuffPost that he hasn’t been able to open the shop because there’s no running water in the bathroom, a health code [governmental bureaucratic] requirement. He also said, “We don’t really have much water to give.”
The Huffington Post assures readers that government officials and FEMA are working to resolve these issues.
Date: August 31st, 2017
Not a problem. Have a 5 gallon water purifier.
With a sheet of clean plastic I can build a solar still in 20 minutes that can provide a whole family with clean drinking water. It’s easy tech, there are YouTube’s on it. More square footage means more clean water out.
Made one last summer with my little nieces as a fun science experiment and life lesson. Within hours they all got a sip of clean water, made from muddy water.
If the plastic isn’t clean, spray it with Clorox and toss the first pint of water.
Huffpo would never mention water purifiers. They’re of the “I’m from the government and I’m here to help you” mindset.
Preppers would have already had this base covered.
Sgt.
Right on Sgt.
Better stock up on essentials, gas, brass and lead.
Be well, be safe and above all be prepared.
Sgt.
I keep enough gasoline in cans with long term preservative added, to run my generator for almost a month with power rationing. I do my own snow removal and lawn care so my gasoline is regularly rotated. It’s also enough gas to to fill all my cars, if they were empty, and put a couple cans in the trunk so we could evacuate to never never land.
Even if I didn’t do all this property maintenance myself, I’m sure someone paying a landscaper to mow and snow blow could still keep some gas on rotation, so they are ready for a disaster. Just dump a can in the car every two weeks and refill the can at the following fill.
One of my cars is a hybrid that can do 500 miles on a tank. Three cans in the trunk and it can go a thousand miles. My 4-wheel drive would do a bit less. It’s got more trunk space though and a roof rack. It can carry more cans.
Anyway this is a round about way to say to my prepper freinds. You need to have a stock of gasoline. This hurricane has already produced a 26% increase in gasoline prices where I live 3000 miles from this hurricane. I think we are going to see rationing or shortages before this is over.
Sgt: I agree. I am thinking, thank God I basically have everything put up that I would genuinely NEED – Food, water, flash lights, batteries, medical supplies and of course guns and ammo.
I always like to keep at least 6 Cases of 36 Bottles of water and a half dozen 2.5 liter containers of water on hand. 10 to 12 cases of water ideally per person will get you through 2 months. Including taking mini bottle eater showers every other day. Hygiene is essential in a disaster. You need to keep yourself clean and sanitary. Get your Tetanus shot up to date also. You get infection, you could be dead in a week from the bacteria. Try going to a Houston ER room right now. they are massively overwhelmed.
Sarge, damn right. This is only one reason why we prepare.
Think about it. All the sewer pumping stations have been flooded and mixed in with what water you see for miles, up in the interior of homes. Those who weren’t on town water and had wells will need to have their well casings flushed and bleached along with multiple testing of the water before they can be sure its safe to drink. The time frame for all this will probably be months due to the magnitude.
Society has no wiggle room. Always on the edge of what is needed. Roads, water, electricity, hospitals. Just barely enough for normal peak needs.
SD: the damn population has really gotten out of control. That is another reason “they” will push for some war – got to rid rid of some people!
Its sad,
This is just the beginning,,, give it a week
Nail: So true guys, this is just really the very beginning. Wait until people have no food, no water, no damn dry clothes and things may really pop off. Now I don’t feel at all guilty having extra supplies put up for times just like this! At the very least, have water and extra food, bare minimum.
CC, OH SO TRUE. Preppers never have anything to apologize for.
Not sure how well flood water drains away down there but its coming up on the point where it all starts smelling and rotting and nasty stuff is festering in it, its a bummer t
For these folks in Tx, city dwellers, well is kinda expected they are on the edge, i did talk to a friend who got flooded, but they loaded everything up in their RV trailer and cars and pulled out early last week, said he went to check the house and water was over the eaves on the first floor, but he said they got all their food, toys, animals and clothes etc out, had a real good attitude about it, said hey, were insured and most of that stuff is easily replaced, but the family and stuff is all safe. Hes just lucky his folks live in Co and he has 3 teenagers who all drive and the two boys both have big trucks, said they looked like the Clampets in their convoy, horse trailers and boat and RV all with stuff tied on top and hanging off the sides,,,
Nailbanger,
Thanks for being man enough a couple of days ago to apologize for making some blunt comments. You are the man on another site. You rock.
fat thumb alert!!
… some blunt comments on another site. You are the man.
Thanks bud, i was way off base, i dont like myself when i go to that place, and with good folks anyway,,,
“N”
I was just cutting the grass and just got done. I was thinking the same DAMN thing.
If I was a store owner I would have armed guards 24/7. With a big sign If you LOOT I will SHOOT. Too bad you can’t display the first looter you shoot. Bet your ass no one else will try to loot!!!!
Sgt.
Been thinking the same thing Nailbanger.
Trying to provide water for 100,000 people is no small task…..even if they could bring in military water purification systems.
This could get ugly.
water can be transported on commercial tankers trucks that are used to transport food grade products. or just put new poly tanks on flatbeds and fill them up with water and drive them over. Then be sure to provide containers for the people to carry water in and tell them to keep the containers and not throw them away . 1 gallon per person per day. it can be done………
Can’t live at sea level along the coast and not expect these things to happen. People for some strange reason choose to live in flood plain areas and get their houses trashed every few years, thus they need to be prepared and stockpile, and “get out of Dodge” if need be. Not rocket science.
Laura Ann, better yet, NEVER live in flat coastal regions. I used to live on the east coast in FL so I speak from experience.
I used to live in Tampa a block from the bay just 8 Ft above sea level. Screw that. I now live up in the country inland, in some of the highest land 44 Ft Above seal level. Actually we could get flooded here with the rivers and swamps in a heavy hurricane that pushes all the water around in weird directions. The wind can move a lot of water inland in a storm surge like in high tide up into the rivers and canals.
Dep. B’heart: We left the area near Panama City in ’82. Friends left Miami after Andrew tore up the area. Fla. now has sinkholes, yet people stay put. Housing values are trashed in flood plains and sink hole areas.
Laura Ann, I left Miami in ’82 after burying my wife. There was nothing left for me there. Last time I stepped foot in FL was ’97. Too many bad memories there for me.
B’heart: My inlaws retired in central Fla. in ’64 from Wisc. sold the farm, passed away in mid ’90’s, we buried them inland in Alabama in our 4 plots which we chose high on a hill, because of high ground water levels in most of Florida. There will be many caskets popping out of the ground in S. Texas when water subsides, unless concrete vaults are sealed. Above ground moseleums could be waterlogged inside as water comes up thru the bottom of the structure.
My house is about 5 feet above high water. But it has never flooded here. We can have many inches of rain, and the usual intersections and some yards always go under water. But then it all goes away pretty soon, because we have proper drainage. The rivers are wide here and can take away a lot of water without rising much.
Further inland is where flooding from rain is more of a problem. Inland, the streams are narrower and can’t carry much without rising.
An example is Hurricane Floyd. That dumped about as much rain as eastern NC has ever seen. The flooding was terrible 20 miles or more inland, but at New Bern, there was very little. That’s because the Neuse River is over a mile wide at that point and can carry a lot more water than usual while only rising a few inches.
When moving to a coastal area, you need to ask long-time residents which local areas flood badly when there’s a big rainmaking thunderstorm. You also need to look at maps and see where the rivers are the widest. A third thing to look at is elevation maps so you can make sure you don’t move into a bowl that isn’t drained well.
So far, in my current location, I’ve had minnows swimming in the back part of my back yard, but that’s a far as water has ever come. I have a huge swamp that usually doesn’t have all that much water in it. So it can take up a huge amount of water.
Yep, welcome to the shtfplan.com. We have this as our insurance, they don’t. After discovering this site, very thirsty at the time, out of food and down to my last water bottle, as I logged on to the site, only to wind up with 4 massive 5 gallon container BPA free, tons of survival food, seeds, grains, and MRE’s, my gut is full right now, my farmer buddy go me a bunch of meet, eggs, and other food commodities at his bumbfuck land property, outside of Houston. He is my red neck connection on the outskirts. When I finally asked myself what the hell is a business owner like me going digging in a dumbster and hanging out with the homeless, and wtf has happened to me. Now I have the shtfplan. com now I am ready for ww3.
HCKS.
Way to go HCKS!!!!! Rock on.
God bless dear HCKS in Jesus’ holy name.
HCKS
Stay safe my friend. and watch your back.
Sgt.
HCKS, you rock! Keep hanging in there. Watch your six and don’t let the dredlocks or any other shit bite,LOL!
It ain’t dumpster divin’. It’s “repurposing” and that’s an art form, especially when no one can tell it was repurposed.
Hicks you have been on this site for long enough. you should of already had enough stuff that you did not need to get anything from your ( Farmer Buddy)? Hope you share with your (Scientist Friend?) Eny Road one thing for certain the Drought in Texas is over. Where I used to live it flooded several of those so called 100 year floods in less than ten years. My favorite thing was to ask those who where so stupid that they rebuilt on the same low places after the first flood. Did you all get enough water to suit ya? There was this guy that flooded out in Katrina. And came up 600 miles to N E Ark. Got a cabin on the 11 point river at about 300 ft elevation in the Ozark Foothills. And along came one of those 100 year floods. Flood water 8 ft high in that cabin. That was funny I don’t care who you are.
Twenty six inch rainfall and still they have no drinking water.
I bet there are plenty of devoted Preppers in that area just sitting back smug knowing they were right after all. It is not extremism or paranoia to be Prepped.
_
B, that’s right. Prepping means never having to say you’re sorry.
We save the bottles (plastic) that my wife buys orange juice and iced tea in. They’re the hard plastic ones with the spin on threaded caps. We sterilize them, then throw them in a huge box for when
We’re gonna need them. And we are gonna need them. I always try to stay focused on necessities and plan accordingly. Always keeping my eyes open for opportunities that will help sustain us when that time gets here. I’m more of a planner than a prepper. Some may think they’re the same but they’re really not.
“Water, water everywhere, and not a drop to drink.”
Dammit,saw that after I posted Sam!
Don’t miss this viral video today from infwrs. Swat officer tells the looters off. “I will cut you in half.” And other heartwarming pictures of whites helping blacks, blacks helping whites, hispanics being noble, etc, etc.
And people in liberal states like NY and California etc can’t understand why lawful gun owners would ever need a 30 round magazine. Wait till the dogs running lose go feral and attacking people.
I remember a Texas rancher I met that had a contract managing wild mustangs on government land. A pack of thirty + dogs were attacking and killing wild horses in a pen. It took three men with AR-15’s with multiple thirty round magazines to stop the threat. As soon as the wild dogs realized they were under attack they turned on the men. Wild dogs in a pack attacking a prey literally never stop until the last dog is dead. Without an effective weapon and lots of ammo, men would have died that day. Stupid liberals.
This guy gives me hope for humans in general. Probably doesn’t even own any of those stores.
Shades of Katrina. The Mayor of Houston told the people to stay put and don’t evacuate. Is he arrested yet? And if someone needs a politician to tell them what to do in a crisis, they’re doomed. Doomed I say! Doomed! I like that word.
You can’t evacuate 2.4 million people (just in the city) even when all the roads are dry. They tried that before and more people died on the highway than from the storm. The 4.5 hour drive to Dallas area took more than 24 hrs. You leave days before the storm arrives or you ride it out.
Peeps like that mayor rarely have anything of value to offer or say. All I hear is Blah. Blah. Blah. Blah. Blah. They are paid to regurgitate info. Yea. Where was the mayor at when it hit the fan?
“A young mother even said that the city’s inability to supply residents with water was putting her young baby at risk. Jennifer England said”
I hate to sound coldhearted but this young mother should have been prepared with basic needs such as food and water for her children. SHE put her young baby at risk.
When are people going to take responsibility for their own needs??
Full moon, I don’t think people will start taking responsibility for their own needs. Not even if da gubmint tells them to. People are so conditioned to someone else doing for them that they simply don’t know how. Many here do and so do a lot of those country folk down their, that’s why they’re able to help.
If citizens are too lazy, cheap, or stupid to have a few extra cases of water put up, well, there is no helping nor fixing that she-boom critter. You can tell she gets a monthly check from the Gov’t and expects those clowns to provide for her monkey ass 24/7/365, good luck with that one sista.
CC, she won’t get a dime from me.
Fullmoonrising, damn good points. She and the father [if he’s around] are responsible for that baby’s well-being. NOT US TAXPAYERS. It’s all I can do to take care of me and my own. When my wife was alive, she was the ONLY person I had any obligations to. We never had any kids. Now it’s only me. I’ve always taken responsibility for my own well-being, still do, and always will. I struggle to survive and pay taxes into the system just like anyone else. Never lived on one tax dollar in my whole life. Not too many people are raised right anymore from where I sit.
Not coldhearted at all. An infant is completely dependent. I didn’t wait for someone else to take care of my infants’ needs. I cared enough to look out for them.
If the parents don’t care that much about their offspring, who will?
I bought a snorkel to retrieve my water… gulp!
Tax breaks for major stores, like but not limited to WalMart ,to have extra inventory of vital necessities that they can rotate through their stores is a good start. They’re the experts at warehousing and inventory control not government.
Something inside me has died.
I’ve been through one hurricane in Galveston TX (Alicia), and worked restoring communications in two others, Katrina and Ike. As a young man I was prepared and had no trouble going through Alicia. I had one neighbor that was the last surviving Chief Scout of the First Special Service Force, and the other was on the Bataan Death March. They make for good morale. I had a water bed covered with blankets that on the concrete slab foundation cooled during the day and made It possible to have a cool bed and room at night. At that time I had C-rations and got by just fine. From the other two hurricanes I learned how insane people could get and what it is like to drive down a road in a major city and you are the only person there. Gives you that lone survivor feeling. Traveling at night with no street signs, no moon, no stars and climbing stairs in abandoned buildings in total darkness you carry a pistol and have a shotgun in your truck. I went through the ice storm in Arkansas with a family. People there survived without power for a month and considered it to be a nuisance more than anything else. It is not hard to survive these catastrophes with a little planning and some luck. And just because you have survival gear doesn’t mean you will survive but it sure helps.
RW, all the survival gear in the world is useless unless you have the right skills and knowledge. The gear only helps as long as you know exactly how to use it. I’ve been through similar things and survived each and every one of them because I was prepared.
Thank God for the Cajun Navy. God bless ’em all.
If you can’t prepare then get outa Dodge when the s–t hits.
When I lived in Houston(thinks God that’s over)Walmart looked like that every morning before it opened.
From experience I know many peppers keep their supply either in a spare room or in a garage maybe you have a bug out bag in the 4×4 lifted truck, just imagine all of that is under 8 to 12 ft of water. Do you think your gonna jump off your roof and go swimming in rushing waster,sewage,fuel,oil dead body’s, trees,etc to get to your water filter which is likely compromised? Flash flood isn’t called that because there is lightning involved it’s because the flood is there in a flash, you have no time to do anything. Imagine being asleep and waking up to water rising a ft per minute.
Mmkay…problems with this article…I’m from this area and know quite a few of Beaumont’s police officers…I don’t know a Joe Marlboro. Unless one of them was being a smartass which would NOT be surprising. Also, Beaumont’s water is not going to be out “indefinitely”, when the Neches River goes down they will start working on it. If the water keeps going down the way that it has been they will be able to start working on it by next Mon/Tues which does not equate to the end of time.
While it is encouraging that they may be able to get these pumps back online relatively quickly (3-4 days), the problem is that in the meantime, a lot of people are going to be without water. The sun is out down there now. And it’s going to be hot….and humid. No power in a lot of areas, so no A/C. Add it all up and people are going to have short tempers. Others will become desperate. Hopefully they will get some form of relief even before the pumps come back online. As I said in another post….This could get ugly.
Water/water every where and not a drop to drink……
It’s raining. Just started.
It was nice for the last week then yesterday it got hot. It is still fairly hot but less than yesterday. Rain at 2:30 pm. Seems to be lighter. The first drops were big splashes. We can use a little water.
The River in Texas rose 50 feet. This is the worst storm in Texas in 800 years. There is a dam in good shape but full to capacity. They will let it loose to go into housing. Evacuation is voluntary! The water must released in a controled manner or will flood highways.
Gee, the rain here just stopped.
That was unusual.
.
I went thru Hurricane Isabel in 2004. I, the only single childless person in my neighborhood, had food and water put aside (we had 5 days’ warning). My neighbors, all families with children, had no food or water put aside, and the Army ended up opening a feeding station. I was amazed that I, a childless person, was better prepared than all the moms and dads. And no I did not let on that I had food and water. The mass of mommies and daddies would have cleaned me out in 30 minutes.
So where was that mayor when the storm hit? Sheltered in place then rescued from his rooftop?
HCKS FACTS
I said less than one year ago that the water supply would cut off in Houston and our state. This happened NOW.
HCKS
HCKS, you sure did. You’ve been proven right. The trolls can’t touch that one.
Wall Street loves disasters. $100 billion worth of cars, houses, inventories, businesses, corporate losses I bet will all be make full by adding $400 billion to the national debt. Trump just might get his 4% GDP growth for 2018.
Remember that the water in your hot water heater is usually drinkable. The suggestion to fill up your bathtubs is a good suggestion. Make sure that the tub is clean. There is a plastic device you can put in your tub. I still remember scenes from Katrina where people were suffering from dehydration with water all around them.
Looks like the adults in the family are all getting a bottle of wine wrapped in a WaterBob for Christmas.
One problem not discussed in a disaster like this is the effect of busted up houses and their water lines broken and leaking full blast. Houses smashed and trailer homes ripped off the ground by the hurricane and the tornados it spawned. Unless someone is shutting the water at the street, under three feet of toxic water, the water towers will be emptied in a day not a week in a disaster like this.
I remember decades ago a guy in California trying to market a box to put on houses that would sense earthquakes and shut off the water, gas and electric. The designer wanted to save homes from follow up gas explosions, electrical fires and water damage after a quake. The guy was put out of business immediately by a flurry of regulation that required his equipment to be certified in every crappy town in California before it could be installed. The paperwork was massive and required extensive custom and absurd repedative testing, yada yada yada. He was stopped dead in his tracks, and connected companies walked all over his patents. It didn’t matter that he already had UL and CSA approval already. It would be another 10 years before his stolen design would be for sale statewide. Amazing how politicians left people at risk for years while they milked it for kickbacks and payoffs.
If you are standing in line outside WalMart, AFTER the disaster, you done phucked up.
Folks, it’s simple, you can buy yourself up to 30 days if you have breathable air and clean water. Tough to store or mobilize with enough water to supply a gallon per person/day. Not a problem. Look into water purifiers/filtration, and get a mobile one. Use coffee filters to strain the inlet and prolong the life of the element. If bacterial presence is suspected, as it would be in Houston’s case, boil the water in addition to filtering it. Every home in the US should be issued a damn filter, as they are inexpensive and would buy so much time in emergency response situations. But then, they’d probably be sold on eBay like the Israeli’s sell their gas masks (can I get an oh vey!?). So, buy you a mini-filter. Range in price from $20 to ~$400. Throw in a stack of coffee filters (no, you’re keurig machine won’t help here). God Bless and prepare…help those that you care about.
Good job! Now everyone else should expect it in their city. infrastructure is so fragile and there is not a state in the union completely immune (someone more vulnerable than others, the coast being a great example).
If there is to be a social contract, I believe that labor and capital, citizen and state, are all obliged.
In Biblical, Roman, and Medieval times, even into the early, 20th century, I have heard, the common people were allowed to draw from fountains, wells, viaducts. My area used to have slues’es with molten snow, and clear springs, before the water company cemented those over. They have gated-off a couple of pipes, coming from our hillsides, and redirect creeks, away from private property.
I am not promoting theft — against either side of the discussion. You have subsidized the store, without my sayso, and it is insured against the loss, whether I like it or not. If a thirsty person can be called a thief, in a developed country, let the too-big-to-fail be called a thief, too. If you use force against someone for having a drink, you should be called a violent criminal.